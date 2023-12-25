The Las Vegas Raiders took a surprising 17-7 lead into halftime on Christmas in Kansas City after their defense scored touchdowns on back-to-back Chiefs turnovers in the second quarter.

First it was Bilal Nichols scooping up a fumbled exchange between Isiah Pacheco and Patrick Mahomes and then it was Jack Jones picking off Mahomes on the sideline and taking it back for six. Many folks paid attention to Jones giving Mahomes the business as he ran into the end zone, but the clip the league posted to social media cut out before his true villainy kicked in as he went full Grinch on Christmas by reaching the ball out to a kid wearing Chiefs gear, pulling it back as the kid reached out for it.

Jack Jones really faked giving the ball to a Chiefs fan 😅 pic.twitter.com/DUSS9q8Dc0 — Action Network (@ActionNetworkHQ) December 25, 2023

It’s some incredible heel work from Jones, who was extremely amped up for the game, as evidenced by the next drive after his pick-six when he was jawing with seemingly everyone on the Chiefs offense and had to be pulled over to the Raiders sideline by his head coach, Antonio Pierce. Jones will be hoping to send every Chiefs fan home unhappy by helping hand Kansas City a loss on Christmas, but at the very least he ensured one young Chiefs fan had their hopes of getting a ball dashed.