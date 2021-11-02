In the early hours on Tuesday, a two car crash in Las Vegas involving Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III resulted in the death of another driver. At 3:39 a.m. on Rainbow Boulevard between Tropicana Avenue and Flamingo Road, the crash took place involving a Toyota Rav4 and Ruggs’ Corvette, leading to the Rav4 catching on fire, with reporters arriving on the scene later in the morning to see the result of the horrific crash.

Rainbow is still closed in both directions while fatal investigators get a better look with daylight. Waiting for @LVMPD to release info on injuries or fatalities. @8NewsNow https://t.co/cS6w8Rrvb5 pic.twitter.com/SsO85v66VM — Hector Mejia (@hectormejianews) November 2, 2021

The road was closed for hours as investigators surveyed the scene, with Ruggs staying at the scene where police say he showed signs of impairment before being taken to a local hospital for treatment from non-life threatening injuries. Ruggs will be charged with DUI resulting in death for his role in the crash, per an official statement from the Las Vegas Metro Police, which says the Corvette hit the rear of the Rav4 and the investigation is ongoing.

Metro police confirms Henry Ruggs was involved in crash. Says he stayed on the scene and had non-life threatening injuries. Will be charged with DUI resulting in death. #vegas #raiders pic.twitter.com/zmbkYi5SoL — Mick Akers (@mickakers) November 2, 2021

Ruggs’ attorneys, David Chesnoff and Richard Schonfeld, released a statement to 8 News Now in Las Vegas on the situation.

On behalf of our client Henry Ruggs III, we are conducting our own investigation as of this writing and ask everyone to reserve judgement until all the facts are gathered.

The Raiders also released a statement, offering condolences to the family of the person killed in the crash and noting they are likewise gathering information.