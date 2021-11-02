henry ruggs
Getty Image
Sports

Raiders WR Henry Ruggs III Charged With DUI Resulting In Death After An Early Morning Crash In Las Vegas

TwitterSenior Sports Writer

In the early hours on Tuesday, a two car crash in Las Vegas involving Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III resulted in the death of another driver. At 3:39 a.m. on Rainbow Boulevard between Tropicana Avenue and Flamingo Road, the crash took place involving a Toyota Rav4 and Ruggs’ Corvette, leading to the Rav4 catching on fire, with reporters arriving on the scene later in the morning to see the result of the horrific crash.

The road was closed for hours as investigators surveyed the scene, with Ruggs staying at the scene where police say he showed signs of impairment before being taken to a local hospital for treatment from non-life threatening injuries. Ruggs will be charged with DUI resulting in death for his role in the crash, per an official statement from the Las Vegas Metro Police, which says the Corvette hit the rear of the Rav4 and the investigation is ongoing.

Ruggs’ attorneys, David Chesnoff and Richard Schonfeld, released a statement to 8 News Now in Las Vegas on the situation.

On behalf of our client Henry Ruggs III, we are conducting our own investigation as of this writing and ask everyone to reserve judgement until all the facts are gathered.

The Raiders also released a statement, offering condolences to the family of the person killed in the crash and noting they are likewise gathering information.

Listen To This
All the Best New Pop Music From This Week
by: Twitter
Maxo Kream Will Never Buckle Under The ‘Weight Of The World’
by:
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by: Twitter
Fresh Out Of High School, Brooklyn’s Geese Are Offering Up One Of 2021’s Most Exciting Debuts
by: Twitter
The Best New Hip-Hop This Week
by: Twitter
These Are The Rising Female Pop Stars That Are Making Their Big Move
by: FacebookTwitter
×