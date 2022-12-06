baker mayfield
Report: The Rams Claimed Baker Mayfield Off Waivers Because ‘They Believe In His Talent’

Baker Mayfield has a new team. According to Adam Schefter of ESPN and Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, Mayfield, who spent this season as a member of the Carolina Panthers until he was waived on Monday, will head to the west coast and become the latest member of the Los Angeles Rams’ hobbled quarterback room.

It has been a rough year in Los Angeles, particularly when it comes to their signal callers. The defending Super Bowl winners are 3-9, putting them in last place in the NFC West, while starting QB Matthew Stafford and top backup John Wolford are both sidelined with injuries. The only healthy QB on the roster is second-year quarterback Bryce Perkins.

According to Schefter, the health of the room played a role in the decision to claim Mayfield off of waivers. There’s also the fact that they could potentially receive draft capital this offseason, depending on how things go with him. And to top it all off, the Rams apparently believe in the talent possessed by the former No. 1 overall pick.

After spending the entirety of his career prior to this season with the Cleveland Browns, Mayfield joined the Panthers this past offseason. He appeared in six games with seven starts and completed 57.8 percent of his passes with six touchdowns and six interceptions.

