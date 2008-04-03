RASHARD + MEDIEVAL TIMES = FANDEMONIUM

The worlds of hardcore NBA fans and Renaissance Faire enthusiasts collided on Monday night, when Magic forward Rashard Lewis spent an evening at Medieval Times with his family, sparking a scuffle among teenagers who wanted face time with the one-time All-Star.
Lewis said he and his family were at the show when some kids believed to be teenagers asked for his autograph. [It was also possible they were 12, or maybe 20 years old – Ed.] When more people crowded around to seek a Lewis autograph, there was some pushing and shoving. A fight eventually broke out, according to Lewis…
"I guess they were all frustrated, wanting an autograph," Rashard Lewis said. "It was crazy. They were fighting, going at each other. We just got out of there."
Typical. Man, I am so tired of these NBA players always getting into trouble because they won't let go of the old 'hood. Just what the hell was he doing out at the Medieval Times in Kissimmee after dark? David Stern's gonna have a helluva time trying to spin this one.
[Story via TrueHoop bullets; thanks to quicklime expert whowillsexmutombo?]
What's all the fuss about? It's not like Kirk was there. Sheesh.
Thanks to the commotion caused by Lewis, the presence of Jim Carrey and Matthew Broderick went largely unnoticed.
The fighting quickly ended once the Black Knight appeared.
Why were the stockades not put to use?
"We just got out of there."
'Run Away! Run Away!'
Do VIPs get to use forks at Medieval Times?
Things didn't get really interesting until Brother Maynard broke out the Holy Hand Grenade.
@Yambushi
+1 on the Mony Python quote.
This could have been avoided if they would have followed the security advisor's suggestion and put a moat around the autograph table.
And by the way, I wouldn't call myself a quicklime "expert";I always fuck up the conversion of (CaO) to Ca(OH)2.
I'm more of an enthusiast.
Imagine what happens if Rashard Lewis managed to make 2 all star appearances. This would not be a funny story, but simply a dedication to his career!
Daniel – [www.laballtalk.com&];
@ Special K:
But they had Pepsi?
+1 WWSM. Not that your comment was funny; I just think you lost an electron resulting in a positive valence.
/chemistry's fun and all but I prefer talking about dead hookers, thanks.
If you go to eat where horses shit, you deserve whatever comes to you.
“The blue knight rules! The red knight sucks the big one!”
dust thou have a mug of ale for me and me mate. For he has been pitched in battle for a fortnight and has a kings thirst for the forsty brew.