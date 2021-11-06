Texas football, an ex-stripper, and her pet monkey caught the attention of the college football world last week. Longhorns special teams coach Jeff Banks and his partner, whose real name Danielle and used to perform under the name “Pole Assassin,” have a pet monkey who performed as part of Danielle’s routine. A tweet claimed that the monkey, named Gia, bit a trick-or-treater on Halloween.

Danielle claimed that the monkey did, indeed, bite a child, but said that the kid ignored signs and walked into the monkey’s habitat. There was a video that showed this and Texas coach Steve Sarkisian said it wasn’t a distraction, which, I don’t know how it couldn’t be to some extent but that’s for another time.

Anyway, College GameDay host Rece Davis saw all of this and decided it was his duty to get it onto Saturday’s edition of the show. What happened next was a really spectacular 13 seconds worth of words from one of the best hosts over at the Worldwide Leader in Sports.

In the lengthy history of funny College GameDay moments, this is up there with some of the best, although I prefer that time Lee Corso dropped an f-bomb on the air and both Chris Fowler and Kirk Herbstreit were rendered speechless for a second.