CrossFit has become one of the most popular fitness organizations over the last decade, but the organization is now facing severe backlash from affiliate gyms, members, and its top sponsor, Reebok, after CEO Greg Glassman posted insensitive and remarks on Twitter regarding racism and George Floyd.

A tweet from the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation called racism and discrimination “critical pubic health issues,” to which Glassman replied on his verified @CrossFitCEO account that it was “Floyd-19,” a wildly insensitive and offensive tweet, downplaying both racism and the killing of Floyd and the COVID-19 pandemic.

It's FLOYD-19. — Greg Glassman (@CrossFitCEO) June 6, 2020

On Sunday, Reebok announced they were ending their partnership with CrossFit over the tweet, issuing a statement noting that they would no longer enter into negotiations to extend their deal with CrossFit that ends this year after Glassman’s comments, via Footwear News.

“Our partnership with CrossFit HQ comes to an end later this year. Recently, we have been in discussions regarding a new agreement, however, in light of recent events, we have made the decision to end our partnership with CrossFit HQ. We will fulfill our remaining contractual obligations in 2020. We owe this to the CrossFit Games competitors, fans and the community. “What doesn’t change is our commitment and dedication to CrossFitters and the passionate CrossFit community. We’re so thankful for the strong bonds we’ve created with coaches, box owners and athletes around the world over the past 10 years. We want to especially thank Dave Castro, Nicole Carroll, Andy Stumpf, Steve Weiss and Jimi Letchford, who were instrumental in ensuring Reebok was welcomed by the community, so that we could do our part to help more people improve their lives through fitness.”

Given that, aside from their UFC deal, CrossFit was Reebok’s biggest partner, this is a significant move. As the statement notes, they will not be exiting the marketplace and will still focus heavily on training shoes and apparel, but will no longer be a lead sponsor for the official CrossFit organization.

Not only is Reebok jumping ship, but some gyms across the country are announcing they are disaffiliating from the CrossFit brand.