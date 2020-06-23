Getty Image
Report: MLB Will Play A 60-Game Season And Players Will Head To Camp On July 1

Major League Baseball and its players have been in the midst of a labor struggle in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic. Amid the many twists and turns, conflicting reports have popped up over whether or not we’d get any sort of baseball season, with even MLB commissioner Rob Manfred changing his tune on the certainty with which he believed any games would be played.

But on Tuesday afternoon, a light appeared at the end of the tunnel. According to a report by Jim Bowden of CBS Sports, the MLB Players’ Association informed MLB that its players will play a 60-game schedule, with reporting for spring training occurring on July 1.

Soon after, Jeff Passan of ESPN and Joel Sherman of the New York Post confirmed the number of games and the reporting date, with all three reporters indicating that the final hurdle that needs to be cleared are the various rules pertaining to health and safety.

Of course, health and safety is incredible important during a global pandemic, so this is a pretty big hurdle to have to clear, particularly considering what happened with the Phillies and Blue Jays recently. A number of the details here are still up in the air, too, whether it’s financial stuff like how much money players will make or where games will take place. All of those should fall into place soon enough, though, and while this situation has proven that you should not count your chickens before they’ve hatched, it appears Major League Baseball is on track to have some sort of season that begins relatively soon.

