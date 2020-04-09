The Rams Will Reportedly Trade Brandin Cooks To The Texans

The Houston Texans turned heads earlier this offseason when superstar wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins was traded to the Arizona Cardinals. While the move netted them running back David Johnson and gave them an additional second-round draft pick, it left a gigantic hole at wide receiver across from Will Fuller. But on Thursday evening, the team attempted to remedy this by pulling off a deal for Brandin Cooks.

The news of the deal was first reported by Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, and soon after, John McClain of the Houston Chronicle indicated that a pair of picks would also be involved in the deal: A future fourth-round selection is heading to the Texans, while the Los Angeles Rams would get a second-round pick in the 2020 Draft.

Sources: The #Texans are in the process of trading for #Rams WR Brandin Cooks. On the move again, this time to Houston. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 9, 2020

Texans acquire WR Brandin Cooks and a 2022 fourth-round pick from the Rams for the 57th pick in this month's draft. — John McClain (@McClain_on_NFL) April 9, 2020

While Cooks struggled last season, catching 42 balls for 583 yards and a pair of scores, he has been quite productive over the course of his his career, which will now be on its fourth stop in seven seasons. Prior to the previous campaign, Cooks had four straight years with at least 65 receptions, 1,082 yards, and five touchdowns, something that Houston could use. If Cooks cannot find his old form, though, this could be a tough pill for the Texans to swallow, as he’s signed through the 2023 campaign and makes a whole lot of money.