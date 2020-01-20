Darrelle Revis is out of football and Revis Island has long been abandoned, but that doesn’t mean the former NFL All-Pro is done talking. Revis made waves on Championship Sunday in the NFL when he criticized Richard Sherman’s game as the 49ers won a runaway against the Green Bay Packers to reach the Super Bowl.

Sherman was largely tasked with stopping Packers wideout Davante Adams on Sunday, and as the 49ers lead grew it appeared the Packers offense was under control. But when Aaron Rodgers mounted a second half comeback that ultimately fell short, a tweet from Revis got plenty of attention, including from Sherman himself.

Revis was highly critical of Sherman’s coverage, posting a picture of him in coverage on a route where he was beat for a big gain by Davante Adams.

Fear of getting beat in man to man coverage. Every snap every play. The fact that he doesn’t travel as a cornerback is lame. Except the challenge as the best and shut Adams down the entire game. Do it for the game of football. Stop hiding a cover 3 zone. pic.twitter.com/OWuzFtj8ov — Darrelle Revis (@Revis24) January 20, 2020

“Fear of getting beat in man to man coverage. Every snap every play. The fact that he doesn’t travel as a cornerback is lame,” Revis wrote. “Except the challenge as the best and shut Adams down the entire game. Do it for the game of football. Stop hiding a cover 3 zone.”

Revis is essentially saying the Niners schemed the Packers’ best offensive weapon out of the game, rather than Sherman himself shutting him down on his own. It’s admittedly a weird complaint, especially considering how well the Niners did and the fact that every individual effort on a football field is impacted by the other 21 players on the gridiron. Still, football is a game of huge egos, which is probably why Sherman felt the need to respond on late Sunday night.

I would go in on this has been but I have a Super Bowl to prepare for. Enjoy the view from the couch. Your ninth year looked a lot different than this. Lmao https://t.co/jj3pwWYhVa — Richard Sherman (@RSherman_25) January 20, 2020

The ninth-year corner is (kind of! taking the high road here, laughing the criticism off and pointing out that he’s headed to the Super Bowl, the third of his career. But it’s an interesting look for Revis to claim Sherman isn’t doing his part against Adams. They continued to go back and forth online, too, despite Sherman saying he wasn’t interested in talking.

Pound for pound…. lmao this kid has selective memory. https://t.co/2Mk5MUUWUs pic.twitter.com/BfYO6kSs4Y — Richard Sherman (@RSherman_25) January 20, 2020

The picture Sherman posted was one where Revis was famously beat by Marquese Goodwin on Thursday Night Football, which brings up a good point: the two have history here. If anything, this is just a continuation of a beef seven-plus years in the making, which makes much more sense given the actual results of the game.