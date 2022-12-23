There were rumors for years that Russell Wilson and Richard Sherman didn’t always see eye-to-eye, and recently, Sherman has started to make clear that he had some issues with special treatment Wilson received while the two were members of the Seattle Seahawks. Earlier this season, a Thursday Night Football game between the Denver Broncos and the Indianapolis Colts sparked a rant from Sherman where he openly begged Wilson to “learn from your mistakes.”

After Thursday night’s game between the New York Jets and the Jacksonville Jaguars, the TNF crew decided to exchange some holiday gifts with one another. Because it was a television segment, the goal was to make people laugh, which included Sherman getting a Richard Sherman doll. There was, however, one catch: When Sherman squeezed it, the doll made a noise, as it was a recording of Wilson saying “Broncos country, let’s ride.”

This is, very easily, the best gift from the segment, although Taylor Rooks getting a Rolodex and Michael Smith getting an autographed picture from Eli Manning — who he once beat when they were both high school quarterbacks — are both very, very good. There is no word on whether or not Wilson will get some kind of a gift that gets a joke off at Sherman’s expense during the holidays.