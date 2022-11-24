Brazil is viewed as one of the favorites to win the 2022 World Cup. A big reason why is the team’s star-stuffed attack is capable of pumping in goals early and often, with names like Neymar, Vinicius, and many more giving the Brazilians perhaps the most entertaining team to watch in all of international football.

One of the biggest names in the squad is Tottenham forward Richarlison, who started at striker for the side in their World Cup opener against a pesky Serbia side. He managed to repay the faith placed in him by scoring the goal of the tournament to give the team a 2-0 lead.

Vinicius played a ball into Richarlison, who tried to take a touch with his left foot. It wasn’t the best decision, as the ball just got away from him, but instead of letting it fall to the ground in the box and hoping something good would happen, Richarlison decided to go at it on his own. He attempted an absolutely ridiculous overhead right footed effort that Vanja Milinkovic-Savic had zero chance of stopping.

ARE YOU SERIOUS RICHARLISON?! 😱😱🇧🇷 pic.twitter.com/FQX0f45byh — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) November 24, 2022

Here are the alternate angles of the goal, which really hammer home that it’s one of the best goals you will ever see.

ON. REPEAT. Can't stop watching this INSANE goal by Richarlison 😱🤯 pic.twitter.com/xYmwln4Ajk — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) November 24, 2022

Brazil would go on to win, 2-0, with both goals scored by Richarlison.