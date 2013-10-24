R.I.P. Giant George, The World’s Tallest Dog

First, we all had to cope with the news that Boogie Butts, the adorable chocolate Labrador that recently ran a half-marathon, had passed away. But while that still stings for so many of us, the pain grew deeper last week, when another very important canine champion was laid to rest. On Friday, October 18, it was declared on the Facebook page of Giant George that the Guinness World Record holder for World’s Tallest Dog had crossed the great rainbow bridge in the sky.

It is with a heavy heart that we announce Giant George died last night. George passed away peacefully surrounded by loved ones; one month before his eighth birthday. We appreciate the love and support you have given Giant George over the last several years. We look forward to honoring his spirit by continuing his charitable works. Your thoughts and prayers are much appreciated. -Team Giant George (Via Facebook)

George’s fans have been posting beautiful and touching notes to the gentle giant’s family since his passing, and the Guinness Book of World Records won’t be the same without him. So in honor of his great legacy and lasting memory, here are some photos from his 2010 meeting with Boo Boo, the World’s Smallest Dog.

(Images via Getty)