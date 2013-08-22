Rob Ford Will Arm Wrestle Hulk Hogan, Has Never Heard Of WrestleMania VI

Toronto mayor Rob Ford is attempting to top his Chris Farley-esque performance on the football field with the kind of athletic follow-up you might think was a Brandon Stroud joke on a comedy sports blog: he’s going to arm wrestle WWE Hall of Fame/TNA Impact Wrestling something-or-other Hulk Hogan.

The contest will celebrate Hogan’s appearance at Fan Expo Canada, and the write-up from The Star is pretty adorable:

Mayor Rob Ford, always eager for a political brawl, is pumped to arm-wrestle legendary grappler Hulk Hogan.

“Ohhh yeahhhh!” Mayor Rob Ford, mimicking a wrestling battle cry, told reporters when asked about the Friday 10 a.m. “friendly” bout at the Intercontinental Hotel ahead of Hogan’s appearance at Fan Expo Canada.

… “I don’t know if I’m going to win the arm wrestle, but we’ll see. I haven’t lifted too many weights lately. We’ll see what happens.”

Adorable and “Canadian” might mean the same thing to me, I dunno. My favorite part of the interview is easily Rob Ford having no f**king idea what he’s talking about, going on about how his brother was a big Hulk Hogan fan growing up, and missing out on a pretty important Canadian Hulk Hogan milestone:

“It’s the first time the Hulkster’s in Toronto, from what I understand,” the mayor said. “I want to thank him for coming. This Fan Expo is going to be amazing.

It IS Hogan’s first time in Toronto. You know, except for this time:

And this time:

Those are easy ones to miss, though.

We’ll keep you updated about the Ford/Hogan showdown, and whether or not Ford gets jumped by a biker gang of wrestlers with rubber hammers right before it happens.

