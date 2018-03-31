A Horse Named After Rob Gronkowski Will Run In The Kentucky Derby

#New England Patriots
03.31.18

Getty Image

Rob Gronkowski‘s future in the National Football League may still remain uncertain, but at least we know what a horse named Gronkowski will be doing in May.

Gronkowski is on the fence about coming back for ninth season in the NFL with the New England Patriots. Gronkowski has reportedly pondered a future in WWE, something that seems perfect for him if he decides that football is too much for his body after a career filled with injuries.

While what’s next for “Gronk” may be unclear, a horse named after the tight end has plans on the first Saturday in May. “Gronkowski” is the name of a horse that officially qualified for the Kentucky Derby by winning the Burradon Stakes in England on Friday.

