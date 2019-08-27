Getty Image

The New England Patriots will be without their biggest matchup nightmare when this season kicks off. Rob Gronkowski, the team’s indomitable tight end, announced his decision to retire this offseason, and while it’s always surprising when someone retires from a sport at age 29, in the case of Gronkowski, it made sense that he’d call it a career.

A pretty frequent take is that Gronkowski — a 6’6, 265 pound marvel who mixed the receiving prowess of a receiver with the blocking ability of an offensive lineman — was so huge that teams had to be more physical with him than they would be with other players. This led to somewhat frequent injuries and playing through pain, and after appearing in all 16 regular season games during each of his first two years in the league, Gronkowski played in 73 of a potential 112 regular season games in the following seven seasons.

Gronkowski had flirted with the idea of retiring in the past, but following his third Super Bowl victory this February, he hung up his cleats. On Tuesday, Gronkowski announced his decision to hop on board with a company that advocates for athletes to use CBD in injury recovery, and at one point, he gave an explanation for why he retired that was nothing short of heartbreaking.