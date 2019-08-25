Andrew Luck Is Reportedly Retiring From Football After A Series Of Offseason Injuries

Getty Image

Andrew Luck, the franchise quarterback of the Indianapolis Colts besieged by a series of injuries in recent years, abruptly retired from the NFL on Saturday.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter broke the news Saturday night, reporting that Luck had informed the Colts he would retire from professional football.

Filed to ESPN: Andrew Luck has informed the Colts he is retiring from the NFL, per source. There will be a press conference Sunday to make it official, but Luck is mentally worn down, and now checking out. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 25, 2019

The report that Luck is “mentally worn” makes sense given the series of injuries Luck had over recent years, as well as the mystery surrounding his status with the Colts. Most recently, a lingering leg injury put his status for Week 1 up in the air after the location of the injury seemed to change throughout the offseason and preseason. Ian Rapoport added some context, saying that Luck was “worn down” after years of dealing with various bumps and bruises.

After battling injury after injury, the word is that #Colts QB Andrew Luck was simply too worn down to continue. And so he abruptly retires at age 29. Jacoby Brissett is the new QB of the Colts. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 25, 2019

According to Schefter, Luck had already informed Colts ownership of his decision.