Andrew Luck Is Reportedly Retiring From Football After A Series Of Offseason Injuries

08.24.19 15 mins ago

Getty Image

Andrew Luck, the franchise quarterback of the Indianapolis Colts besieged by a series of injuries in recent years, abruptly retired from the NFL on Saturday.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter broke the news Saturday night, reporting that Luck had informed the Colts he would retire from professional football.

The report that Luck is “mentally worn” makes sense given the series of injuries Luck had over recent years, as well as the mystery surrounding his status with the Colts. Most recently, a lingering leg injury put his status for Week 1 up in the air after the location of the injury seemed to change throughout the offseason and preseason. Ian Rapoport added some context, saying that Luck was “worn down” after years of dealing with various bumps and bruises.

According to Schefter, Luck had already informed Colts ownership of his decision.

