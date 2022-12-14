It’s been a weird season for Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, which sit atop the NFC South at 6-7 but haven’t looked nearly as good as they have been over the past few years. It’s gotten to the point that Rob Gronkowski can’t help but wonder if the best thing for Brady is to call it a career at the end of this season and make his long-anticipated move to the broadcast booth.

“That may be the best option,” Gronkowski told Mackenzie Salmon of USA Today Sports. “He’s a free agent. He can weigh out every option, whatever team he wants to play for. Or if he wants to go in that booth and come join me, and we can be the tag team champions in the world.”

It’s been reported that Brady, who retired this past offseason only to reverse course decide he wanted to play during the 2022 NFL season, has a lucrative contract with Fox all lined up for whenever his career is over. It would reunite him with Gronkowski, his longtime teammate with the Buccaneers and the New England Patriots who served as the soon-to-be Hall of Fame quarterback’s favorite target for years. Gronkowski retired after the 2021 season and made the move to Fox.

“That would be a great team to have him, here at Fox,” Gronkowski said. “You know, he’s a commentator, I’m an analyst. We’re going back and forth a little bit to each other. That would be a lot of fun. He’d be talking … his football knowledge — he’s got incredible football knowledge and it’s just gonna be wonderful once he gets to the Fox studio and he’s able to share it.”

As for Brady’s current predicament, while Gronkowski admits that he thinks he could “definitely” be a help, he made clear that this is not like other times when he retired only to return to football.