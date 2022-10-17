Robbie Anderson has not had a fun season so far in Carolina, as the receiver has not been pleased with his usage so far with the Panthers as they’ve stumbled to a 1-5 start and fired head coach Matt Rhule last week.

While they’ve been asking for a lot in return for stars like Christian McCaffrey, Anderson has been much more available on the trade market and he became even more available on Sunday when he got in a few arguments with the coaching staff on the sideline, spent much of the next series standing on the opposite end of the sideline from the offense, and then ultimately got kicked off the sideline and sent to the locker room by interim head coach Steve Wilks.

It was not a great moment for Anderson and the Panthers in another rather dismal loss to the Rams, and the question exiting Sunday wasn’t if Anderson would be traded but to what team. We got that answer quickly, as word broke on Monday afternoon that Anderson was headed to another underachieving team in Arizona, where they’ll hope he can help Kyler Murray get something going offensively.

Sources: The #AZCardinals have traded for #Panthers WR Robbie Anderson. A new WR for Kyler Murray. pic.twitter.com/kdXhEd4DVC — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 17, 2022

Anderson, for his part, seems pleased with the move.

The Cardinals are coming off of a dreadful loss of their own, scoring just nine points against Seattle, and in that loss their top receiver Hollywood Brown suffered a foot injury. Anderson provides some immediate depth and, they hope, can step in and just give them another weapon for Murray as the Cardinals are desperate to turn things around after a 2-4 start that has them at the bottom of the NFC West, with every other team in the division at 3-3.