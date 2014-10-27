Roll Damn Tide: Nick Saban’s $3.1 Million Home Was Paid For By Alabama Boosters

Last year, UConn guard Shabazz Napier said he spent nights without eating as a college student. Week in, week out we hear stories about NCAA athletes getting in trouble for signing autographs at $5 a pop. Meanwhile Nick Saban, a guy who makes $7 million a year, got his house paid for by Alabama boosters.
ROLL. DAMN. TIDE.
According to AL.com, a foundation set up to “help fund athletics at UA” bought his Tuscaloosa home for $3.1 million.
“It’s not all that unusual in the world for universities to provide the housing,” said Scott Phelps, assistant secretary of the foundation. “We want to keep him happy. We think he is the best coach in America.”
Phelps said he didn’t know how the conversation started that led to the home sale, but it did not originate from within the foundation. But when the idea came to it, the foundation said “sure,” he said.
Phelps said he doesn’t know whether Saban had a mortgage on the house. It wasn’t “a big deal,” and the foundation wanted to “keep him as happy as we can,” he said.
The money for the purchase came from the foundation’s general fund, not a specific donor designated for the purchase, Phelps said.
Oh yeah, and they paid the property tax in 2013. Because why the hell not?
I mean, there’s so much to talk about here. Forget the NCAA aspect of this. Did you know that Alabama is the sixth poorest state in the United States? Did you know that 20% of Alabamans are on on food stamps? Did you know that 30% of kids in Alabama live below the poverty line?
But that’s none of my business, right Kermit?
Also, and just throwing this out there—why is ANY house in Tuscaloosa worth $3 million? Can we talk about that? Jesus.
I am still baffled at why the universities didn’t do a pact to make sure that there is an upper limit on trainer salaries and beenefits. If you are going to screw athlethes why not screw trainers as well?
If you don’t want him to move you probably shouldn’t payy off his house, thus making it easier for him to move.
Hahaha, joke’s on them. No matter how expensive the house, you still live in Alabama.
That poor Shabazz Napier, not getting enough food to eat even though he was provided with a free meal card useable at several cafeterias around campus. It’s so shameful that we’re only giving these athletes $100,000 in free tuition, housing and meals, and not lots of cash on top of that. Furthermore, they have to follow rules sometimes! It’s outrageous.
ROLL DAMN TIDE
All the reasons that I hate sports all summed up in an article and a comment.
Maybe if most of those degrees were of some value, you’d have a point. [www.post-gazette.com]
One of many, MANY reasons I never went to an SEC school for college.