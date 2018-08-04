Roman Reigns Helped Georgia Tech Football Unveil Its New Adidas Uniforms

08.04.18

The 2018 college football season will mark the end of an era, as Georgia Tech football will no longer wear uniforms by the fine folks at Russell Athletic. The Yellow Jackets were the final team in the Power 5 to not have a uniform made by adidas, Nike, or Under Armour, as Russell Athletic had served as their uniform provider since 1992.

However, as Boyz II Men once famously said, we’ve come to the end of the road, and starting this season, Georgia Tech will suit up in threads by adidas. It’s a pretty big deal, and to celebrate it, head coach Paul Johnson called in a favor and brought in a former Yellow Jackets player to model the unis: Roman Reigns.

In a past life, Joe Anoa’i was a three-year starter for Georgia Tech, capping off his career with a first-team All-ACC selection as a senior. The football thing didn’t work out for him — he had a cup of coffee in the Canadian Football League — but things have worked out for him nevertheless. Still, he remembers his roots, and made it a point to be part of the celebration on Friday.

