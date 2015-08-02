The Best Reactions To Ronda Rousey’s 34-Second Destruction Of Bethe Correia

After all of the talk leading up to UFC 190, Ronda Rousey left little doubt about what we all knew already: She is the best female fighter on earth and is not to be messed with. The bantamweight champ took out challenger Bethe Correia in 34 seconds, which was amazingly more than twice as long as her previous two victories required.
Rousey said she was going to embarrass Correia in her home country of Brazil. She clearly did just that, and Twitter reacted in kind to Rowdy’s dominance. Here are some of the best tweets from athletes and celebrities showing their appreciation in the wee hours of Sunday morning.
To be fair to Darren, it is kinda hard to justify buying a Rousey main event when I can see her whole fights easily contained in clips or gifs a few hours later.
Shogun vs Little Nog was a great fight, but I stole the card off the Internet anyway. I can’t imagine anyone paying 60 dollars to watch Ronda Rousey beat up an accountant who started MMA in 2012. And that’s actually true by the way.
Yeah. At the very least they aren’t going to be able to keep using her as the headliner to cards.
The only compelling thing about this one was if she might actually break Bethe’s arm.
Rousey is probably to the point now where she won’t be able to walk the streets without being bothered if she’s recognized. Plenty of hoodies and big, dark sunglasses in her future wardrobe.