Ronda Rousey Called Cris Cyborg An ‘It’ And Got A Bounty Put On Her Head Because MMA Is Not Wrestling

It’s been a strange year of easy armbar victories, feature film debuts and frank sexual discussions for UFC Women’s Bantamweight Champion Ronda Rousey. Her most vicious feud is with the ring girl and her biggest vocal faux pas was that time she said “shit” on SportsCenter.
“When are we gonna get that Cyborg fight?” you might still be asking. You might also be that guy who wonders why Floyd Mayweather hasn’t fought Manny Pacquiao. If you’d like some info on that, look no further than this interview with Ronda from Yahoo Sports, wherein she continues her “lol Cyborg’s on all the steroids” theme and straight-up calls her an “it.”
I’ve said before, I don’t care if she’s injecting horse semen into her eyeballs, I’ll fight her, but that’s just my personal decision. But I can’t make a decision for the whole division. I can’t say it’s the right thing. This girl has been on steroids for so long and [has been] injecting herself for so long that she’s not even a woman anymore. She’s an ‘it.’ It’s not good for the women’s division. It’s not good at all.
As you might imagine, some folks were upset by that. For example, MMA clothing brand Americana, who have issued a Harley Race-style bounty on Rousey’s head for her comments. TAKE THE DAMN MONEY!
Americana will offer a seat on the small council for anyone who can knock out Stannis Baratheon!
Anyway, as you might continue to imagine, some folks were upset by that. That’s the internet for you. One person says something, someone gets outraged, people get outraged about someone being outraged, other people are outraged that you’d be outraged at somebody’s outrage, and eventually you’re on a sports blog with us doing Nelson Muntz haw-haws at you.
Via Facebook, here is where every internet argument ends: in a conversation about sheeple.
We’ll keep you up to date on who said what and if these women will every actually fight, but feel confident that it’ll end in bloodshed, and with a Venom’d-up Bane fighting an army of angry sheep. Or John Cena vs. the Wyatt Family.
WAY TO MAKE IT ABOUT WRESTLING AGAIN, STROUD.
For a moment there I thought Cris Cyborg was her actual name and felt really happy.
What the hell am I doing in With Leather?
Ronda Rousey continuing to prove everyone who assumed she was a complete cunt, absolutely correct.
I’m suprised With Leather made light of this normally the writers on this site are all so over the top pc about everything it’s ridiculous.
the lesson learned here is that maybe we are not totally one thing or the other all the time
I’m not saying Cyborg’s got balls but, Cyborg’s got balls.
Wait is Ronda Rousey John Cena in this scenario? I can see the similarities. American? Check, Invincible? Check, Good Looking at least to the opposite sex? Check. (I ain’t saying Cena’s attractive, he doesn’t have anything going for him but he’s attractive to females, yes?)
Rousey isn’t Cena until she can step into the cage and no-sell her opponent’s offense for 4 1/2 rounds.
Phew, good thing you clarified those Cena comments. God forbid you say another man is attractive without pointing out that you are totally straight.
Any time Ronda says something stupid or terrible or both or whatever, I always have to take a moment to remember that she got tapped out to a blood choke in utero, and I’m pretty sure that isn’t the best for brain development, so we are lucky she can recognize basic shapes and patterns.
I guess I get some of the Rousey hate, but do you hate because she’s so far been proven unstoppable, and knows it, so she talks shit? I like that she’s obnoxious, someone needs to step up and stop her, otherwise she can shit-talk all she wants.
Rousey can shit-talk all she wants but her division isn’t exactly deep with truly world-class talent.
I dislike her because I think she takes the whole “shit talking persona” way too seriously. As in, I suspect she really is just a mean and spiteful bitch in every facet of her life.
For instance, say what you want about Chael Sonnein but it’s obvious that any despicable thing he says is done with a wink and a smirk. It’s clearly just entertainment and a stage persona for him. But seeing Rousey on her TUF season…. man that ain’t an act. She’s just a mean person.