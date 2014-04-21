Ronda Rousey Called Cris Cyborg An ‘It’ And Got A Bounty Put On Her Head Because MMA Is Not Wrestling

It’s been a strange year of easy armbar victories, feature film debuts and frank sexual discussions for UFC Women’s Bantamweight Champion Ronda Rousey. Her most vicious feud is with the ring girl and her biggest vocal faux pas was that time she said “shit” on SportsCenter.

“When are we gonna get that Cyborg fight?” you might still be asking. You might also be that guy who wonders why Floyd Mayweather hasn’t fought Manny Pacquiao. If you’d like some info on that, look no further than this interview with Ronda from Yahoo Sports, wherein she continues her “lol Cyborg’s on all the steroids” theme and straight-up calls her an “it.”

I’ve said before, I don’t care if she’s injecting horse semen into her eyeballs, I’ll fight her, but that’s just my personal decision. But I can’t make a decision for the whole division. I can’t say it’s the right thing. This girl has been on steroids for so long and [has been] injecting herself for so long that she’s not even a woman anymore. She’s an ‘it.’ It’s not good for the women’s division. It’s not good at all.

As you might imagine, some folks were upset by that. For example, MMA clothing brand Americana, who have issued a Harley Race-style bounty on Rousey’s head for her comments. TAKE THE DAMN MONEY!

