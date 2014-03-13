Ronda Rousey Is Getting Ready For That WWE Run And Already Has A Finishing Move

Ronda Rousey’s days in UFC are numbered.
She’s already prematurely announced her retirement from the sport, taken major film roles and had her popularity explained away as fans with a ‘WWE mentality.’ So it makes perfect sense that if her movie career is a little more Gina Carano than Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson that she’d pull a Brock Lesnar and do a little moonlighting in the pro wrestling ring.
With more information on Ronda Rousey’s budding WWE career, here she is pro wrestling against Shayna Baszler, who clearly has no idea how to execute a Diamond Cutter*. QUICK, GUESS WHAT RONDA’S FINISHER IS!
*It’s a spade, but inside the wrestling ring that signal suggests somebody’s about to feel the bang.
I’m not gonna front, Ronda Rousey in the WWE would be the greatest thing ever. If she thinks her opponents in UFC are catty and ineffective, wait until she has to sell a one-footed dropkick from Nikki Bella and get “sexy pinned” by Aksana.
If Ronda goes to the UFC, I hope that means Baszler’s coach Josh Barnett does, too.
He can drop Fist of the North Star references on Xavier Woods to looks of bafflement.
This is not the first time I’ve imagined the Total Divas ganging up on AJ, only for AJ to point to the titantron and Bad Reputation to blare out of the speakers. Arm Bars and Black Widows for all.
Nah, I would want the entire 4 Horsewomen to go to WWE. Lady-friendship based wrestlin, y’all!
Rousey’s Armbar
Baszler’s Spade Twist
Duke’s Thai clinch knees
Shafir’s Armbar, Jr.
The 4 Mares?
This is the first I’m hearing of a 4 Horsewomen, but I am all about friendship based wrestlin so I’m sure I’d jump on board if that happened.
I just want AJ to fill the Kaitlyn sized hole in her heart. Tamina ain’t cutting it >:(
That is why that picture up there as the 4 of them holding up the 4 fingers.
I think Baszler (A huge wrestling fan) turned them onto the idea. Ronda is Flair, Shayna is Arn, and I’m not sure where Marina and Jessamyn fall (Hopefully nobody is Mongo McMichael)
@Lobster Mobster This is how I figured it in my head, Ronda is obviously Ric, Shayna is Arn, Marina is Tully, and Jessamyn is Barry Windham because tallness.
That btw, was THE best incarnation of the Horsemen ever. This is not up for debate.
Who and the hell would she even legitimately wrestle? And if y’all say AJ Lee, then I will laugh, oh so hard. They’re liable to Chyna her ass and throw her up against dudes within 2 weeks!
In any case, make sure she’s on the pill, we don’t need another Awesome Kong on our hands. I love the pill cause you don’t catch any STDs! ….according to public school.
SARA FUCKING DEL REY.
They could just sidestep the lack of competition in the Divas division and the whole men hitting women thing by having her wrestle The Miz every night.
Miz is the woman who should not be getting hit, though, right?
Of course.
Ronda Rousey to the WWE?
It is HER DESSSSSSSTINYYYYY.
(i’m sure countless have already made this joke already.)
<3 Marina Shafir <3
yessir.
Why is that one chick holding a fucking sword?! There are no swords in WWE (though there are huge-ass buster swords in Japanese pro-graps, so maybe they’re taking in the Four Horsewomen to the Land of the Rising Sun?).
Ronda didn’t have any other championship belts or olympic medals for her to hold, apparently.
I went to a local gig the other day (EPW yeaaaah) and they had a Hardcore Battle Royal. A dude wearing LOD gear came out with a huuuuge Buster sword but it was more of a comedy prop, when he finally went to use it the thing was too heavy and unbalanced him to the point where someone easily pushed him out of the ring.
I approve! Especially since a certain someone also used that finisher. <3 [youtu.be]
Is that Chyna?
I think that was Eve.
*Sploosh*
She’ll just job to the total Divas like every other female wrestler.
Her and Del Rio for heel stable du jur after the Wyatt’s
“Oh my gawd, it CANT be!!! That’s Rowdy Rhonda Rousey’s music!!”
The Woman of 1,004 holds