Ronda Rousey Is Getting Ready For That WWE Run And Already Has A Finishing Move

Ronda Rousey’s days in UFC are numbered.

She’s already prematurely announced her retirement from the sport, taken major film roles and had her popularity explained away as fans with a ‘WWE mentality.’ So it makes perfect sense that if her movie career is a little more Gina Carano than Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson that she’d pull a Brock Lesnar and do a little moonlighting in the pro wrestling ring.

With more information on Ronda Rousey’s budding WWE career, here she is pro wrestling against Shayna Baszler, who clearly has no idea how to execute a Diamond Cutter*. QUICK, GUESS WHAT RONDA’S FINISHER IS!

*It’s a spade, but inside the wrestling ring that signal suggests somebody’s about to feel the bang.

I’m not gonna front, Ronda Rousey in the WWE would be the greatest thing ever. If she thinks her opponents in UFC are catty and ineffective, wait until she has to sell a one-footed dropkick from Nikki Bella and get “sexy pinned” by Aksana.