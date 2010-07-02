Rugby Is Still Boring and Homoerotic

07.02.10 8 years ago 12 Comments

I played football throughout high school, and other than practices in 100 degree heat, questionable coaching, and games in which you lose by six touchdowns, it was a good time. So when I got to college, I tried out rugby, under the assumption that it was a less popular form of football that didn’t require me to be three inches taller, 75 pounds heavier, and get consistently cold clocked by 300 lb men. In that regard, I was right, but after a week or so I finally decided to drop the game. It is violent, which I enjoy, and you can get past hitting without pads soon enough, but it’s just not the same as football. Football is organized, and has a sense of direction. You know what you have to do for the play to be successful, and if everyone does their job, the play will work. Rugby is a clusterf**k. I had no idea what was going on at any time I was on the field, and as such, was almost as useless as Brian Scalabrine.

I guess what I’m trying to say is that I enjoy videos in which people get hurt. There’s one after the jump, and it’s rugby related. I would also like to state, for the fictional record, that I like Australian and New Zeland accents. You mean they have summer in the winter and winter in the summer? That’s craaaaaazy.

–via SI

Around The Web

TAGSOUCH MY HEAD HURTSREFEREE ABUSERUGBY

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 7 hours ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 4 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP