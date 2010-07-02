Rugby Is Still Boring and Homoerotic

I played football throughout high school, and other than practices in 100 degree heat, questionable coaching, and games in which you lose by six touchdowns, it was a good time. So when I got to college, I tried out rugby, under the assumption that it was a less popular form of football that didn’t require me to be three inches taller, 75 pounds heavier, and get consistently cold clocked by 300 lb men. In that regard, I was right, but after a week or so I finally decided to drop the game. It is violent, which I enjoy, and you can get past hitting without pads soon enough, but it’s just not the same as football. Football is organized, and has a sense of direction. You know what you have to do for the play to be successful, and if everyone does their job, the play will work. Rugby is a clusterf**k. I had no idea what was going on at any time I was on the field, and as such, was almost as useless as Brian Scalabrine.
I guess what I’m trying to say is that I enjoy videos in which people get hurt. There’s one after the jump, and it’s rugby related. I would also like to state, for the fictional record, that I like Australian and New Zeland accents. You mean they have summer in the winter and winter in the summer? That’s craaaaaazy.
Scalabrine sure is getting a lot of run here lately. I don’t like it. I don’t like it one bit.
The best thing about rugby, especially 7’s, is that the fat guys get to score sometimes.
/fat guy that played rugby
Don’t completely knock rugby just because you didn’t like it. At low levels it is absolutely a clusterf*ck. But the higher level college play and mens team play with just as much strategy as football. Except in rugby you have to make your decisions on the fly, no huddle. But I guess I’m biased because I played rugby and never football…
Looking back, I’ll admit I was a little harsh on the sport. It’s a respectable game, and just because I have no idea how it’s played doesn’t make it not awesome.
Where did you try playing rugby?
Haha…your football team must have sucked. Mine, however, mostly only lost by 5 touchdowns.
@Finlayj College. But I stopped because the last thing I wanted to do was more learning after class. So I dropped rugby and picked up drinking, a good career move.
@Taco We didn’t lose by 6 touchdowns all the time, once or twice that I can remember. It’s very, very humiliating.
Lemme get this straight, you dropped rugby to pick up drinking? You DO know that rugby and drinking go together like DUIs and NFLers, right? I’ve played soccer, football, basketball, track and field — all of that — but rugby’s the best I’ve played. Why it hasn’t caught on stronger in The States is beyond me.
Rugby hasn’t caught on in the states for the same reason as soccer. All the best athletes go to football and basketball. However, rugby is picking up at the collegiate level because more high schools are offering it and a lot of kids who played football in high school and couldn’t cut it for ncaa football now play collegiate rugby. Which works out well. You just need to be an athlete, you can always learn the game.
“Rugby is a clusterf**k.”
Did you play intramural or something? Rugby is very much like football with tons of plays/play calling. Everything is just on the fly. I always enjoyed playing rugby more because it’s easier to see the play unfold and make the adjustments to it. Plus, you can pick your spots with sprinting (as long as you are in shape). Football, it’s a 5 second sprint every 30 seconds. I’ll pass.
Homoerotic? Boring? Now that’s just being sensational.
Rugby is a great sport; exciting and technical. You should give it another go.
real football is the best not hand ball and fight ball LOL