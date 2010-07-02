Rugby Is Still Boring and Homoerotic

I played football throughout high school, and other than practices in 100 degree heat, questionable coaching, and games in which you lose by six touchdowns, it was a good time. So when I got to college, I tried out rugby, under the assumption that it was a less popular form of football that didn’t require me to be three inches taller, 75 pounds heavier, and get consistently cold clocked by 300 lb men. In that regard, I was right, but after a week or so I finally decided to drop the game. It is violent, which I enjoy, and you can get past hitting without pads soon enough, but it’s just not the same as football. Football is organized, and has a sense of direction. You know what you have to do for the play to be successful, and if everyone does their job, the play will work. Rugby is a clusterf**k. I had no idea what was going on at any time I was on the field, and as such, was almost as useless as Brian Scalabrine.

I guess what I’m trying to say is that I enjoy videos in which people get hurt. There’s one after the jump, and it’s rugby related. I would also like to state, for the fictional record, that I like Australian and New Zeland accents. You mean they have summer in the winter and winter in the summer? That’s craaaaaazy.

