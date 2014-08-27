Hey There, Mr. Wilson! Russell Wilson’s Penis Makes An Appearance On The Cover Of SI.

I went to Wikipedia, checked to see who owns the record for most appearances on the cover of SI. There’s Michael Jordan with 50, Muhammad Ali is second with 37. Further on down the list we have Tom Brady with 19 and Kate Upton with 3 and Russell Wilson’s dong with 1 and what’s going on here?

Naturally, Russell’s Wilson (patent pending) photoshops are rolling in.

Surprised Patrick

Lance Stephenson

Russell Wilson’s ex-wife

President Obama

McKayla Maroney

No, you spent your day doing Russell Wilson dong photoshops.