Hey There, Mr. Wilson! Russell Wilson’s Penis Makes An Appearance On The Cover Of SI.

I went to Wikipedia, checked to see who owns the record for most appearances on the cover of SI. There’s Michael Jordan with 50, Muhammad Ali is second with 37. Further on down the list we have Tom Brady with 19 and Kate Upton with 3 and Russell Wilson’s dong with 1 and what’s going on here?
Naturally, Russell’s Wilson (patent pending) photoshops are rolling in.
Surprised Patrick
Lance Stephenson
Russell Wilson’s ex-wife
President Obama
McKayla Maroney
No, you spent your day doing Russell Wilson dong photoshops.
I’d be OK with McKayla Maroney’s face on my crotch.
A dick story and Stacey didn’t get to do it? You in big trouble Andy.
Stacey’s slacking today, only 1 dick post. We’re all disappointed in her.
Russell and Colin are in the showers after the photo shoot and Russell looks down, “who’s the small one now?”
“But have they showered with Michael Sam yet?” ~ESPN
” I am” – Rusell Wilson.
Tony Romo sees this cover and one, silent tear rolls down his cheek. his time in the spotlight as a gunslinger is over. Still my favorite bullshit filler piece for espn [www.youtube.com]
It seems people are just going out of their way to look for dicks in pictures. I’m completely on board with that, by the way.
So many people are focused on Russell Wilson’s penis, that nobody is talking about his hair. It’s some sort of mohawk-pompadour (mompadour? pomphawk?). It would be understandable if it were like Kaepernick’s hair, a little outgrown because he’s been too busy with training camp to get his usual trim, but Wilson’s hair looks like it was cut that day. The perfect fade coming up the sides and then boom, poodle. It’s almost like he was so embarrassed with his haircut and the only thing he could think to do to distract from it was to show America his penis and hope nobody noticed his hair.
i am sure that is Pete Carrol’s chew toy.. i mean, he must suck that thing 1-2 times a week at least… why do you think Russel dumped his wife? free blow jobs and does not have to buy him victoria secret…
Nice Package Rusty. Bring it on!!