Hey There, Mr. Wilson! Russell Wilson’s Penis Makes An Appearance On The Cover Of SI.

#Russell Wilson #Seattle Seahawks
Senior Editor
08.27.14 11 Comments

I went to Wikipedia, checked to see who owns the record for most appearances on the cover of SI. There’s Michael Jordan with 50, Muhammad Ali is second with 37. Further on down the list we have Tom Brady with 19 and Kate Upton with 3 and Russell Wilson’s dong with 1 and what’s going on here?

Naturally, Russell’s Wilson (patent pending) photoshops are rolling in.

Surprised Patrick

Lance Stephenson

Russell Wilson’s ex-wife

President Obama

McKayla Maroney

No, you spent your day doing Russell Wilson dong photoshops.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Russell Wilson#Seattle Seahawks
TAGSRUSSELL WILSONRussell Wilson penisSEATTLE SEAHAWKSSports Illustrated Cover

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 7 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP