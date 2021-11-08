The Seattle Seahawks are coming off of a well-timed bye week that gave them a respite from the three-game losing streak they’ve been on that coincided with a finger injury to Russell Wilson. Geno Smith has taken over and, unsurprisingly, the Seahawks offense has not been able to be close to as effective without Wilson.

Wilson has been offering some updates on his rehab, noting that he had a pin removed from his injured finger recently and was hopeful for a return sooner than later. On Monday, as most of the NFL shifted attention towards Week 10 with just one more game remaining in Week 9, Wilson tweeted out a hype video, set for some reason to the Succession theme music, that showed him going through rehab with the caption simply saying, “It’s Time.”

That indicated that Wilson intends to play in Green Bay this week in a game that is very important for the 3-5 Seahawks if they are going to make a second half push for the postseason — particularly in a division with two teams at 8-1 and 7-2. Adam Schefter confirmed that Wilson had been cleared by his doctor to play this week, as he has cleared the necessary hurdles in his recovery to return.

Dr. Steve Shin, who performed the finger surgery Seahawks’ QB Russell Wilson in October, officially cleared him today to play Sunday at Green Bay, per source. Wilson is back. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 8, 2021

That’s a big boost for Seattle, obviously, and now the question is whether Aaron Rodgers will be back under center for the Packers after his absence this past week for COVID-19 that has led to all manner of controversy regarding his not following the league’s protocols for unvaccinated players at all times after it was revealed he hasn’t taken the vaccine, instead seeking “alternative treatment” and claiming he got advice from Joe Rogan, of all people.