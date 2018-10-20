Big 10 Network

Rutgers football is not good at, well, football. There are not too many new ways to say this. They try hard, but as a unit, the end result is not very strong, as evidenced by their 1-6 record that includes a 55-14 loss to Kansas.

That doesn’t mean their season is without highlights, though! And one of those highlights, perhaps the season highlight, came on Saturday thanks to a record-setting punt. Trailing 7-0 to Northwestern early in the second quarter, Rutgers punter Adam Korsak came in to boot it away.

Rugby-style punters are an extremely college football thing, and often the run-and-punt style is more about accuracy than distance. But when Northwestern’s kick returner declined to catch the punt, letting it go over his head, the fate of the punt was left to physics and the kicking deities that rule this universe.