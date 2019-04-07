Getty Image

Ryan Shazier was carted off the field after suffering a scary spinal injury in December 2017 against the Bengals and spent nearly three months in the hospital before being released to continue rehab at home.

Over the past year and a half, Shazier has made tremendous progress and served as a spectacular inspiration with every step he’s taken in the rehab process — while also providing a reminder of how dangerous football can be. Shazier returned at last year’s NFL Draft to walk to the podium, and that he was able to walk again was a testament to his effort and commitment to rehab.

However, Shazier has done far more than just walk again, and on Sunday he provided yet another update on is progress with a video of him doing an impressive box jump.