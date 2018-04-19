Get To Know Sabina Mazo, The 21-Year-Old Phenom MMA Fighter

AXS TV

On Friday night, “The Colombian Queen” Sabina Mazo will challenge for the Legacy Fighting Alliance women’s flyweight championship at LFA 37 on AXS TV. She currently has a professional record of 4-0, and her last two wins came via first-round head kick KO.

Would you like to see those knockouts? I thought maybe you might want to. Enjoy.

There are a lot of people who believe Mazo might be the real deal, and AXS believes in her potential as well. They’ve put together a nice little featurette to make people aware of Mazo and her story. The featurette will premiere on television during LFA 37 on Friday, but AXS was nice enough to allow us to give you an exclusive look at it here first.