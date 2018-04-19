Get To Know Sabina Mazo, The 21-Year-Old Phenom MMA Fighter

#MMA
Senior Editor, Sports
04.19.18

AXS TV

On Friday night, “The Colombian Queen” Sabina Mazo will challenge for the Legacy Fighting Alliance women’s flyweight championship at LFA 37 on AXS TV. She currently has a professional record of 4-0, and her last two wins came via first-round head kick KO.

Would you like to see those knockouts? I thought maybe you might want to. Enjoy.

There are a lot of people who believe Mazo might be the real deal, and AXS believes in her potential as well. They’ve put together a nice little featurette to make people aware of Mazo and her story. The featurette will premiere on television during LFA 37 on Friday, but AXS was nice enough to allow us to give you an exclusive look at it here first.

Around The Web

TOPICS#MMA
TAGSLEGACY FIGHTING ALLIANCELegacy Fighting ChampionshipMMASABINA MAZO

What To Listen To

The 10 Best Gaming Podcasts Right Now

The 10 Best Gaming Podcasts Right Now

04.19.18 2 hours ago 2 Comments
All The Best Underground And Obscure Hip-Hop Playlists For Both Discovery And Nostalgia

All The Best Underground And Obscure Hip-Hop Playlists For Both Discovery And Nostalgia

04.18.18 1 day ago 4 Comments
The Ultimate Playlist For Every Stage Of Your Run

The Ultimate Playlist For Every Stage Of Your Run

04.17.18 2 days ago 10 Comments
All Of The Best Indie Rock Playlists On Spotify

All Of The Best Indie Rock Playlists On Spotify

04.16.18 3 days ago
The Pulse: Stream This Week’s Best New Albums From Tinashe, John Prine, And More

The Pulse: Stream This Week’s Best New Albums From Tinashe, John Prine, And More

04.14.18 5 days ago
The 15 Best Music Podcasts Out There Now

The 15 Best Music Podcasts Out There Now

04.14.18 5 days ago 3 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP