Samantha Steele Ponder Is Feuding With A Twitter Parody Account In Defense Of Her INT-Throwing Husband

11.08.13 7 Comments

Minnesota Vikings quarterback Christian Ponder and his wife Samantha killed it this Halloween, dressing up as Squints and Wendy Peffercorn from ‘The Sandlot’ and earning a ton of good will from everybody here at With Leather.

Study question: How quickly can Samantha Steele Ponder burn through that good will?

As an ESPN College Football analyst you think she’d be 1) used to people making jokes about players who perform badly, and 2) able to not get into Twitter flame wars with characters like ‘Faux John Madden,’ because it’s dumb and also because they have ‘faux’ in their name. Regardless, Faux John Madden made the kind of comment you are contractually obligated to make about Christian Ponder when discussing Christian Ponder …

… and Sam jumped to his defense.

It’s admirable of her, I suppose, but probably the most unnecessary-to-fight battle ever. Besides, even the people who thinks he’s great for putting Faux John Madden in his faux place end up making Christian Ponder jokes. See?

Nobody ever makes jokes like this about Aaron Rodgers, Sam, that’s all I’m saying.

New goal: get Cranky Vince to start screaming about how Shawn Michaels has wonky eyes and see if Whisper the Nitro Girl jumps to his defense.

