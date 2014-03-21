People Are Pretty Upset With This San Diego State Student's Sexy Campaign Ad

San Diego State student Luke Dzierzanowski recently ran for a Student Government seat for the College of Professional Studies and Fine Arts, and he lost. While that is hardly news, as random dudes and girls lose campus elections across this great nation, he has caused a minor stir on the interwebs with his very unique campaign video. More specifically, people either think he’s the smartest bro in the history of bros for this incredible ad, or they think he’s a misogynistic prick who needs to learn how to smoke a cigar.
Either way, people are talking about Luke Dzierzanowski, despite the fact that they probably can’t pronounce his name. Let’s go ahead and take a look at his campaign ad, shall we?
According to U-T San Diego, Luke’s ad caused a campus sh*t storm, invoking the wrath of the student newspaper, as he was accused of using this “degrading, attention-grabbing gimmick” to sully the otherwise fine name of campus politicians (insert 12-hour dismissive wank here). “Do we really want this candidate to represent SDSU,” asked the opinion writer with from his throne of morality. “Do we want the public to think we chose someone who would sexually objectify these girls?” We can only pray that those girls were able to free themselves from the invisible shackles in this video and run far, far away from the harmless, tongue-in-cheek fun they agreed to have with their friend.
To his credit, Luke claimed that the reason he chose this seemingly sexist campaign video was because only 18% of the student body voted last year, and he wanted to help stir up some additional support so his fellow students have a louder voice in the hot button issues like whatever it is that the SGA at SDSU pretends to care about. Ironically, less than 10% of the student body voted this time. Oh well, you can’t blame a bro for trying.
Luke is pretty lucky that he wasn’t elected, because the first scandal that he’d have to deal with, not including the outrage over this video, would be the accusations of the woman who posted this YouTube comment.
This guy is basically a beer commercial that came to life.
Is it too late for me to vote for him?
To be fair, the guy didn’t say he approved this message at the end.
He may have lost the A.S. Election, but he sure won the A.S.S. Election.
Amiright, fellas?
Nudge nudge, wink wink.
APPLAUSE FOR YOU!
You get all the buttvotes
Nobody’s greased, on all fours, in a dog collar, being forced to smell the glove. Not over and over anyways. What’s wrong with sexy?
I’m more offended by the poor production value…
I was about to post the exact same sentiment. It’s really not that hard guys.
Why didn’t I go to school in San Diego again?
I think it’s time to poll the electorate a bit. Specifically the blonde on the left with dat ass.
(All credit to Lou the cop on the Simpsons for that line.)
hells yes
Burnsy, this is why I would have picked you #1 in the KSK sports blogger draft if someone else hadn’t beaten to it.
that ass on the LEFT all the way to the left is the real winner here
yes – the one on the left.
sometimes a cigar is just a cigar, am i right?
Especially when it’s in the hands of someone who has no idea how to smoke one.
At least she got her dog back…
Wait, there was a dog in this video?
I am offended… by the production value. An open mic catching all the sound of that wind, the jump cuts… ugh. You’d think he’d at least expand his potential support base and ask some of those nerds in the A/V club to shoot and cut.
I’d still vote for him over Palin.
See the problem here is that he didn’t use the Youtube default image as a POSTER instead of making this shitty video. I just can’t trust a man with bold ideas but shit execution to run… Fine Arts programs? Actually WTF does that mean anyway?
Forget whether this was misogynistic or not. I wouldn’t vote for him on the basis of how he was taking “drags” off his cigar. He looks like a teenager that snuck into his dad’s closet and found one of his suits along with a cigar box.
My point is that he looks like a fraud, not that you have to smoke or dip to look manly, which is what I assume you thought I meant. But it’s okay, I’m sure you can show him the ropes of what you mention.
I’d argue that some form of smoke should result from smoking a cigar.
I’d like to put my tongues into their cheeks…I’ll let myself out
“This scandalous video does not conform to the high standards of dignity upheld by the students and faculty at San Diego State University” said no one ever.
Is Cool Guys don’t look at Hot Chicks the new Cool Guys don’t look at Explosions?
Yeah, those women who volunteered for this and knew exactly what they were doing and don’t take this whole thing very seriously at all are the real victims!
I think the nail in his campaign’s coffin was when his debate opponent gave his “I knew Tucker Max, I iced bros with Tucker Max… you, sir, are no Tucker Max” speech.
Winner.
Boom, roasted.
Those girls are clearly being empowered.
That’s some major polidicking
It’s sexist to criticize this video because a woman obviously did the editing.