Things could be going much better for the New York Giants right now. The team sits at 1-4 on the season, and after a surprising playoff berth during the 2022 campaign that beget a big money extension for Daniel Jones, New York looks like a team that is going to be picking awfully high in the 2024 NFL Draft, as they currently have the worst point differential in the league.

One problem in New York has been the absence of Saquon Barkley, who has only played in two games due to an ankle injury he suffered against the Arizona Cardinals. While he wasn’t playing on Sunday against the Miami Dolphins, Barkley was on the sideline, and at one point, a camera caught him going at a Giants fan.

Saquon beefing with fans on the sidelines lol pic.twitter.com/4S0heW4BLP — Danny Dimes🪙 To Hyatt🍊 (@BallsDeepInYm3) October 8, 2023

This came on the heels of another Giants player, offensive lineman Evan Neal, coming under criticism for some comments he made about fans — Barkley apparently told him after this that he shouldn’t “pick a battle with the fans” because “you’re never going to win that one.” While that would make this a really surprising move by Barkley if the fan was being critical of the team’s performance, the Pro Bowl running back took to Twitter to explain that this happened because of something the fan said following Jones getting hurt against Miami.

Stop reaching and trying to make it a me vs fans thing I’m not gonna just sit there and not say anything while you talk crazy to 8 after he just got hurt… buddy knew he was in the wrong https://t.co/YvHYAtFdKn — Saquon Barkley (@saquon) October 9, 2023

Jones suffered a neck injury while getting sacked by Andrew Van Ginkel. He said after the game that he felt “fine,” and on Monday, Giants coach Brian Daboll expressed optimism that he’ll be able to play against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday.