Fox

The Giants and Cowboys were playing in a meaningless Week 17 game, with the Cowboys locked into their position in the NFC playoffs and the Giants at 5-10, simply playing to determine draft position.

However, for some reason, the Cowboys played quarterback Dak Prescott for the entire game and, with a few others sitting out, the result was a wildly competitive NFC East battle despite the lack of stakes. Prescott and the Cowboys took a late lead, but the Giants marched back down the field with an answer, leaning on star rookie running back Saquon Barkley.

Barkley crossed the 2,000 all-purpose yards mark during the game, and he left Giants fans with visions of a bright future with his performance all season but especially with how he capped off Week 17. Barkley gave New York a four-point lead with a leaping touchdown, taking off from the 4-yard-line and skying over everyone to the end zone, able to just get across the goal line before the ball got knocked out.