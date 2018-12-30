Saquon Barkley Dove From The 4-Yard-Line For A Giants Go-Ahead Touchdown

12.30.18 1 hour ago

Fox

The Giants and Cowboys were playing in a meaningless Week 17 game, with the Cowboys locked into their position in the NFC playoffs and the Giants at 5-10, simply playing to determine draft position.

However, for some reason, the Cowboys played quarterback Dak Prescott for the entire game and, with a few others sitting out, the result was a wildly competitive NFC East battle despite the lack of stakes. Prescott and the Cowboys took a late lead, but the Giants marched back down the field with an answer, leaning on star rookie running back Saquon Barkley.

Barkley crossed the 2,000 all-purpose yards mark during the game, and he left Giants fans with visions of a bright future with his performance all season but especially with how he capped off Week 17. Barkley gave New York a four-point lead with a leaping touchdown, taking off from the 4-yard-line and skying over everyone to the end zone, able to just get across the goal line before the ball got knocked out.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Dallas Cowboys#NFL
TAGSDALLAS COWBOYSNEW YORK GIANTSNFLSaquon Barkley

Listen To This

All The Best New Rap Music To Have On Your Radar

All The Best New Rap Music To Have On Your Radar

12.28.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

12.26.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

12.26.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

12.24.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

12.18.18 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

12.17.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP