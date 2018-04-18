Getty Image

We’ve managed to get to the point in the calendar where the NFL Draft is little more than a week away. But as it gets closer and the narratives around the top players in the draft sharpen into focus, some counter-narratives are bound to pop up.

Take away the gaggle of quarterback prospects that dominate the top of the first round and the questions are all about Saquon Barkley. The Penn State standout running back is quite possibly the most talented runner in the draft in years, yet there are questions. Should a running back be taken first overall? Where does he want to go, anyway?

Ben Baskin wrote a feature about Barkley for Sports Illustrated that was a fascinating exploration of Barkley’s run-up to the draft and how he is deeply involved in his branding. Barkley signed with Roc Nation and the group has a 15-person team around him, working tirelessly to make him the new face of the NFL.