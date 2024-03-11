Free agency winds are blowing in the NFL, including standout running back Saquon Barkley leaving the New York Giants in favor of the Philadelphia Eagles. While Barkley joining a new team this offseason was not viewed as a wildly unlikely outcome by any means, Barkley changing teams within the NFC East drew attention, particularly in some corners of the New York media. In fact, former Giants running back and current radio host Tiki Barber apparently took exception with Barkley’s defection, saying “you’re dead to me.”

With that particular comment making the rounds, Barkley torched Barber, first saying (sarcastically) that Barber is “the prime example of loyalty to a team.”

@TikiBarber lol yup you’re the prime example of loyalty to a team.. I got the deal I wanted, secured more gm which wasn’t given to me before… so if fans are gonna hate me for that so be it! But I never turned my back on my teammates and always had theirs https://t.co/6aKgJquD0F — Saquon Barkley (@saquon) March 11, 2024

Then, Barkley kept going, saying Barber has “been a hater since I got to New York” and not exactly holding back.

@TikiBarber you been a hater since I got to New York … and all the “Dead to me” talk don’t smile in my face when you see me — Saquon Barkley (@saquon) March 11, 2024

It remains to be seen as to whether Barber will have a direct response, but it is also notable that Barkley shared a post from Jordan Schultz that shed interesting light on the situation. Schultz reported that the Giants “never made an offer to retain Barkley” and that he was choosing between three teams as a result.

Sources to @BleacherReport: Saquon Barkley’s decision came down to the #Bears, #Texans and #Eagles. The #Giants never made an offer to retain Barkley, per multiple sources. https://t.co/v3RcVDSuot — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) March 11, 2024

Given that context, it is easy to see why Barkley would be particularly bothered by what Barber said. Even without it, though, this kind of language from a former player in the same city, and particularly one who occupied the same position, was always likely to get more attention. Barkley is now heading to Philadelphia, and his first chance to face the Giants will be pretty, pretty interesting.