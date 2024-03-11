saquon tiki
Saquon Barkley Torched Tiki Barber For Saying He’s ‘Dead To Me’ After Signing With Eagles

Free agency winds are blowing in the NFL, including standout running back Saquon Barkley leaving the New York Giants in favor of the Philadelphia Eagles. While Barkley joining a new team this offseason was not viewed as a wildly unlikely outcome by any means, Barkley changing teams within the NFC East drew attention, particularly in some corners of the New York media. In fact, former Giants running back and current radio host Tiki Barber apparently took exception with Barkley’s defection, saying “you’re dead to me.”

With that particular comment making the rounds, Barkley torched Barber, first saying (sarcastically) that Barber is “the prime example of loyalty to a team.”

Then, Barkley kept going, saying Barber has “been a hater since I got to New York” and not exactly holding back.

It remains to be seen as to whether Barber will have a direct response, but it is also notable that Barkley shared a post from Jordan Schultz that shed interesting light on the situation. Schultz reported that the Giants “never made an offer to retain Barkley” and that he was choosing between three teams as a result.

Given that context, it is easy to see why Barkley would be particularly bothered by what Barber said. Even without it, though, this kind of language from a former player in the same city, and particularly one who occupied the same position, was always likely to get more attention. Barkley is now heading to Philadelphia, and his first chance to face the Giants will be pretty, pretty interesting.

