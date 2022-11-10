Saraya Announced Her In-Ring Return At AEW Full Gear

It’s been nearly two months since Saraya was a surprise debut at Dynamite Grand Slam, with a cloud of uncertainty over what exactly her role would be in AEW.

On Wednesday night’s Dynamite, she left no doubt on how active she’ll be, announcing that she is fully cleared for her in-ring return in a showdown with Britt Baker.

Baker then chastised Saraya for running from WWE, saying she “left your house and walked into mine.”

Saraya responded with saying Baker doesn’t know what it takes to make it in this business, reflecting on her 17-year career as a professional wrestler and taking her through the challenges she’s overcome, from battling drug addiction publicly to getting hit by a car and wrestling the same day. After talking about giving her career and her neck for the business, Saraya announced at Full Gear on Saturday, November 19, it will be her comeback story and the biggest match of Baker’s career when they face off in a one-on-one match.

After an emotional outpour from Saraya, the challenge has been made! Saraya will make her AEW in-ring debut against Dr. Britt Baker D.M.D at AEW Full Gear LIVE on PPV on Saturday November 19!

After retiring from the wrestling ring in 2018 due to neck injuries, former WWE star Paige has hinted numerous times about interest in a return to the ring. Saraya’s last televised match came on Monday Night Raw at the end of 2017, when she teamed with Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville to earn a win over Bayley, Mickie James, and Sasha Banks.