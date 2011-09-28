Say Your Prayers, Take Your Vitamins, And Lower Your Asking Price

Back in 2007, it was revealed that Hulk Hogan had cheated on his wife, Linda, with a 33-year old woman who worked on Brooke Hogan’s album in 2006. It was also back in 2006 when Hogan’s family showed the first sign of crumbling, when their huge Belleair (before you get excited that’s in Clearwater, FL) mansion hit the market for a whopping $25 million. In retrospect, it made sense because Linda took the Hulkster to the cleaners in their divorce settlement. Well, she didn’t get the house, so that money belongs to Hulk.
You know, when he actually sells it.
According to published reports, Hogan tried selling the 17,145-square-foot home in 2006 for $25 million. Then the asking price was cut to $13.9 million. This past February, it was slashed to $10.9 million.
The property appraiser’s officer says the market value is $5.4 million.
The house at 130 Willadel Drive has five bedrooms, eight bathrooms and three half-bathrooms, according to a listing by Coldwell Banker Residential Real Estate.
(Via Tampa Bay Online)
Oof, that’s a hell of a drop off, brother. While I’m not a real estate agent, I did once sublet my house to a hipster couple on Craigslist so I feel like I’m qualified enough to offer the Hulkster some advice – burn it down and collect the insurance money. Hold on, I’m getting a call on the Uproxx hotline from Danger Guerrero… apparently my suggestion is illegal. OK, idea No. 2 – sell it to me for $5.
Ah, Florida. Ground Zero of the housing bubble.
I’d buy this place, but I’d be afraid of walking into my living room and finding the Nasty Boys squatting.
In 2000 I moved to Florida to live with my girlfriend at the time. Her grandmother’s boyfriend (an old Jamaican man)was the Hogan’s handyman, George. I hadn’t found a job yet so he asked if I wanted to help him out. I said sure, and off I went to do landscaping at that mansion. It was October, so we put out a lot of decorations, washed down the back patio, moved around some bricks and stuff, etc. I saw (who I assume was Bubba The Love Sponge) come by and talk to Hogan in his drive way, and then later Hulk brought Nick and Brooke home from school. Linda fed us pizza, but never gave us anything to drink. The back of the house faces water where they had the Thunder In Paradise boat parked(?). I made like $50 bucks and Hulk said, “Whats up, brother.” to me. Wasn’t a bad days work…
Five bedrooms and EIGHT bathrooms plus 3 half baths? Who designs these things….or do rich people pee/poo more than regular folk?
Watcha gonna do when the housing bubble runs wild wild on you, brother?
Headline you thought you’d never see: “Hulk Hogan defeated by Repo Man”
That kind of news could cause hair loss.