Say Your Prayers, Take Your Vitamins, And Lower Your Asking Price

Back in 2007, it was revealed that Hulk Hogan had cheated on his wife, Linda, with a 33-year old woman who worked on Brooke Hogan’s album in 2006. It was also back in 2006 when Hogan’s family showed the first sign of crumbling, when their huge Belleair (before you get excited that’s in Clearwater, FL) mansion hit the market for a whopping $25 million. In retrospect, it made sense because Linda took the Hulkster to the cleaners in their divorce settlement. Well, she didn’t get the house, so that money belongs to Hulk.

You know, when he actually sells it.

According to published reports, Hogan tried selling the 17,145-square-foot home in 2006 for $25 million. Then the asking price was cut to $13.9 million. This past February, it was slashed to $10.9 million. The property appraiser’s officer says the market value is $5.4 million. The house at 130 Willadel Drive has five bedrooms, eight bathrooms and three half-bathrooms, according to a listing by Coldwell Banker Residential Real Estate. (Via Tampa Bay Online)

Oof, that’s a hell of a drop off, brother. While I’m not a real estate agent, I did once sublet my house to a hipster couple on Craigslist so I feel like I’m qualified enough to offer the Hulkster some advice – burn it down and collect the insurance money. Hold on, I’m getting a call on the Uproxx hotline from Danger Guerrero… apparently my suggestion is illegal. OK, idea No. 2 – sell it to me for $5.