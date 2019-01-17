ESPN

Scott Van Pelt is the best sports talk show host in the business. The longtime ESPN personality has always been one of the network’s aces, but as Van Pelt shows on a nightly basis since getting his own edition of SportsCenter every night at midnight, he’s unparalleled behind the desk.

Part of what makes Van Pelt so good at this is that he’s capable of being absolutely hilarious — Bad Beats very well might be the best thing ESPN has ever done. But beyond that, Van Pelt is great at pulling it back and telling stories that can be as uplifting and inspiring as they are heartbreaking, something that was evident whenever he’d provide commentary on Tyler Trent.

During Tuesday night’s edition of One Big Thing, Van Pelt took a moment to discuss his father, Sam, who passed away on Jan. 15, 1988. He mentioned the usual things people who lose their parents say — namely that he’d give anything to spend five more minutes with his father — but then spoke on the concept of death and how, despite the fact that he’s done his best to avoid discussing his father’s passing, some recent deaths that have impacted those close to him have caused him to change his tune in 2019.