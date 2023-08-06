Seth Rollins retained the WWE World Heavyweight Championship against Finn Bálor at SummerSlam in Detroit.

Bálor’s showdown with Rollins comes seven years after he was forced to relinquish the WWE Universal championship the night after winning it at SummerSlam, and neither would let fans forget that. Rollins came to the ring wearing the same vest he did when he injured Bálor, while the former champion had “seven” written across his previously-injured shoulder.

Rollins held the advantage early in the match and eventually busted open Bálor’s lip. Bálor turned the table on Rollins, landing the barricade powerbomb that once injured him. Bálor missed two-consecutive Coup de Graces before Rollins laid him out with a pedigree, and after a two-count, Damian Priest made his way to the ring with the Money in the Bank briefcase. Priest hit Rollins while the referee was down, and Bálor landed a pedigree for the two-count.

After an errant distraction from Priest, Rollins hit the Curb Stomp on Bálor for two. Rollins took out Priest and Dominik Mysterio before Bálor knocked out Rollins and hit the Coup de Grace for two. After Priest attempted to distract the referee, Rollins landed the Curb Stomp on Bálor on to the Money in the Bank briefcase.

Rollins had won the belt after defeating AJ Styles in the WWE World Heavyweight Championship tournament finals. He beat Bálor in his first title defense at Money in the Bank after Priest teased cashing in his Money in the Bank contract.