There were plenty of moments during Shannon Sharpe’s tenure on Undisputed where things got heated between himself and Skip Bayless. It was part of what made them such a unique combination — Bayless has spent his professional career as a provocateur, while Sharpe is a gigantic, fun personality who would have genuine reactions to the stuff Bayless would say.

On the most recent episode of Stephen A. Smith’s podcast, Sharpe looked back on the one time that things nearly boiled over between himself and his former co-host. Back in 2022, during a conversation about Tom Brady’s longevity, Bayless made some comments that clearly rubbed Sharpe the long way, to the point that Sharpe got upset in a way that he was usually pretty good at avoiding. While talking to Smith about the incident, Sharpe went as far as to say that he had to resist the urge to come to physical blows with Bayless over this.

“It took a lot for me to not put my hands on him, it actually did.” Shannon Sharpe on taking disrespect from Skip Bayless on Undisputed 😳 (via Stephen A. Smith Show)pic.twitter.com/VweO12iHOB — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) September 23, 2023

“Why would I be jealous of Tom Brady?” Sharpe said. “I’m happy that Tom — Tom was like me, given an opportunity, he made the most of that opportunity. I think that was, in all of my TV career, I remember going home, calling my sister, I called my brother, my homeboy, everybody had told him, he raced home, he’d watch it. It took a lot. It took a lot for me not to put my hands on him, it actually did.”

Smith said he was “so thankful” Sharpe didn’t do this, presumably because this would have ended extremely badly for Bayless. Since this incident, Sharpe has left Fox (Smith has indicated that this was not his decision) and joined First Take, where he is part of the rotating collection of personalities who debate Smith.