Shaquem Griffin Had A Remarkable Bench Press Performance At The NFL Combine Using A Prosthetic Hand

03.03.18 7 days ago

Getty Image

Shaquem Griffin is a linebacker out of the University of Central Florida looking to make NFL history later this year, and he took a big step toward that goal on Saturday.

Griffin was putting his talents on display at the NFL Combine on Saturday when he busted out some eye-popping numbers in front of scouts. He put up an impressive bench press performance on Saturday, doing 20 reps at 225 pounds (102 kg). But what made the feat so stunning is that Griffin doesn’t have a left hand.

The linebacker lost his left hand due to a prenatal condition called Amniotic Band Syndrome. Despite that, he shined at UCF and went into the combine ready to surprise people. Check him out on the bench and see for yourself.

