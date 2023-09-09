The biggest story in college football after Week 1 was the play of Colorado in their first game with Deion Sanders as head coach, as the overhauled Buffaloes roster with more transfers than any college football team ever went down to Forth Worth and beat TCU in a 45-42 shootout.

In Week 2, Colorado got to play their first home game and welcomed longtime rivals Nebraska to town for the highly anticipated home debut of Travis Hunter, Shedeur Sanders, and the rest of the Buffaloes squad. It was a sluggish start, as the Huskers dictated the pace and Colorado struggled early with the physicality of Nebraska’s defense, ending the first quarter in a scoreless tie. However, the Colorado defense stayed strong all game and eventually the skill talent for the Buffs was able to hit its stride, with Sanders once again piling up 393 passing yards and two touchdowns, with 170 of those yards going to Xavier Weaver and 73 to Hunter, who authored yet another highlight with an ankle-breaking juke at midfield.

Late in the game, the Buffaloes had taken full control and put the icing on the win with a Sanders rushing touchdown up the middle. After popping up, Sanders broke out his father’s signature celebration dance, the Deion Shuffle, in a very cool moment.

SHEDEUR TAKES IT HIMSELF@CUBuffsFootball is running away with this one 🔥 pic.twitter.com/n11gzfnqQW — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) September 9, 2023

You could tell he was trying to be fairly subtle with it, not wanting to attract a taunting penalty, but it’s incredibly cool to see him break out his dad’s dance with Deion on the sideline coaching him up. You know he’s done that dance a thousand times, but getting to do it in a big win over a rival had to be particularly sweet.