Travis Hunter Juked Two Nebraska Defenders Into Tackling Each Other

A week after stunning TCU on the road in a 45-42 shootout, Colorado returned to Boulder for the first home game of the Coach Prime era against longtime rivals Nebraska.

However, the explosive offense for the Buffaloes was kept in check early on by a stingy Huskers defense, as the two teams were scoreless through the first quarter. It was the Colorado defense that kickstarted things in the Buffs favor in the second quarter, as they pounced on a pair of Jeff Sims turnovers to set their offense up in plus territory. Shedeur Sanders was able to capitalize a bit, as Colorado’s offense put up 13 points in the second quarter to take a two score lead into halftime, but there was still some work to be done to open things up the way they had a week ago.

Among the focal points will probably be getting the ball to Travis Hunter, who only had two catches for 33 yards in the first half as Nebraska honed in on slowing down the two-way star. That said, his second catch yielded the highlight of the half, as he caught a pass over the middle and threw on the brakes, sending two Nebraska defenders crashing into each other on his way for a big gain.

Shedeur Sanders finds Travis Hunter for a BIG @CUBuffsFootball gain 🔥 Peep that move by Travis Hunter too 👀#Sponsoredby @Wendys pic.twitter.com/VqfUnNj7xQ — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) September 9, 2023

There weren’t a lot of opportunities for Hunter to flash his athleticism on the offensive side of the ball, but this was a reminder of how much juice he has with the ball in his hands. Nebraska thought they had him bottled up just past the sticks, but that quick change of direction sent 33 to the deck, taking 4 out in the process and giving the Colorado faithful something to get loud about just before the half.

This move by Travis Hunter 😳🔥@CUBuffsFootball pic.twitter.com/nXhnjvG64j — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) September 9, 2023

It’s not quite the diving interception from Week 1, but Hunter will hope to continue adding to his ever-growing highlight reel in the second half as the Buffs look to stretch out their halftime advantage.