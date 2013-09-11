‘Ski Jumping Pairs’ Presents Japan’s Idea Of How American Ski Jumpers Jump

If you never watch another video I share again, watch this one. It’s from a Japanese PSP game Ski Jumping Pairs and, as the YouTube title suggests, depicts how Americans ski jump from a Japanese perspective. Spoiler alert: we do it in threes, and it involves playing football with a ski-jumping child. Or a midget? I can’t really tell.

I know Grand Theft Auto V and Batman: Arkham Origins and a thousand other great new games are coming out soon, but unless they involve a Japanese guy yelling TOUCHDOWNNNNN as a child gets passed between ski jumpers AND THEN BOOTED INTO THE SKY FOR THE EXTRA POINT, I can’t say I’m interested. Dude is just running down the hill to death-kick that ski baby.

This is a total game-changer. Thank you for existing, Ski Jumping Pairs.