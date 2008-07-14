SKIMMING FOR SIGNIFICANCE

Hey, we finally made to to the MLB All-Star Break, meaning we're but a month away from the games actually meaning something. For the time being, I hope you have a high tolerance for Yankee Stadium hagiography, because that's getting crammed down your throat in well above recommended doses. In the meantime, let's recap how everyone limped into the break.

AL – The Indians completed a four-game sweep of the Rays, continuing to own Tampa on the home field and knocking the slumping baseball darlings, losers of seven straight, out of first place… And into top of the division climbs the Sawx, who got six shutout innings from Dice-Kin a 2-1 win over Bawlmer, giving baseball talking heads all the more reason to patter on about them during All-Star festivities, which is a big load of gggguuuhhh…The Tigers end a frustrating first half of the season right at .500-hood with a sweep-deterring 4-2 win over the Twins thanks to a solid seven-inning, eight-strikeout performance…The Rangers and White Sox combine for 23 runs, but Chicago's three in the 9th leaves them just short in a 12-11 loss. The Rangers Ian Kinsler extended his hit streak to 25 games…The Halos got a two-run 9th inning rally to take two of three from the A's and giving K-Rod his 9,000th save on the season, or so it seems. Would a number that ridiculous make me care more? I don't like typing all those zeroes, so sure, yeah.

NL – That C.C. Sabathia trade is looking okay for Milwaukee so far, as the rotund one went yard and picked his second win, going the full 9 innings in the Brewers' 3-2 win over the Reds…The Nats get shutout 5-0, which seems like a thrice weekly occurrance this season, though usually it comes at the hands of pitchers slightly better than Brandon Backe. No matter. They're becoming more open to who they down for…Tim Lincecum is wasted on the Giants, but he's still putting on impressive shoowings. Yesterday, he struck out nine to improve to 11-2 and gave Ryan Dempster his first loss at Wrigley in the Giants' 4-2 win against the Cubs…As the Rays fall apart, so do the Mets surge. The Amazin's got their ninth win in a row, making Jerry Manuel look like a bit of a smart move, even if he'll cut you if you get out of line. Manuel is 17-9 since taking over for Willie Randolph and the once laughable (maybe still) Mets bullpen has gone 19 1/3 scoreless innings.