So That Rob Ford Vs. Hulk Hogan Arm Wrestling Match Happened

Yesterday we reported that Toronto’s crack smoking, football failing mayor Rob Ford was going to face WWE Hall Of Famer/TNA Wrestling Biker Gang Hater Hulk Hogan in an arm wrestling exhibition to promote Fan Expo Canada. The general consensus was that Ford “looked like Brock Lesnar in 30 years, if you squint” and that his teeth were the same color as his hairs. Exactly the kind of reaction Ford was looking for.
As a follow-up to that story, the arm wrestling match has happened, and some poor guy at Now Toronto had to watch it with his head in his hands and then be all like, “over here, over here” to get a good picture.
Because you’ve always wondered if a 60-year old pro wrestler could beat a crack-addled Canadian mayor in an arm wrestling match, here’s the clip:
Rob Ford vs Hulk Hogan from NOW Magazine on Vimeo.
My favorite parts:
1. Hogan doing about a minute of work and getting paid 8 million dollars, or whatever they paid him
2. Rob Ford needing a towel to wipe his face after pretending to arm wrestle for 30 seconds
Hey Rob, next time you’re gonna cross promote with wrestling, why not bring in Bret Hart? He’s actually Canadian, and he’s got experience putting fat celebrities in their place.
[h/t to Graham Brown]
Ford’s only got 7 years on Lesnar. Cocaine really is a hell of a drug.
I was really hoping for a Best & Worst here.
And I say Ford looks more like Vader’s dorky little brother. Little Dan Vader, maybe.
Goddamit, terrorists. You missed your chance.
That is the first time the Hulkster put someone over since Wrestlemania VI
Vimeo: the only place worse than TNA for exposure.
But was it a “work?”
Yeah. But then Rob Ford shoot smoked some rock to balance things out.
In ten years Rob Ford will have been able to benchpress a Buick and the moment Ford beat Hogan three women became pregnant.
So smoking crack (allegedly) beats taking your vitamins and saying your prayers?
Hogan couldn’t lift Andre the Giant’s dead bones. thestinky.com