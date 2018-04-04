So Yeon Ryu Is Ready For Your Attention

Getty Image

So Yeon Ryu settles into a plush leather chair at a conference room table inside the clubhouse at Mission Hills Golf Club. She is showing no signs of jetlag, despite being fresh off a 13-hour flight from Korea. Decked out in a her tournament attire, and greeting the room with a bright smile, she is more than ready. This is the effortless energy that makes her dominant on the golf course and ready to step up as golf’s next transcendent superstar.

Needless to say, it is hard enough to make it as a pro golfer. Spend a Saturday morning trying to keep that little white ball on the fairway, and you’ll have some understanding as to what it takes. Now think of trying to make it as a woman in a sport and a country where men have every advantage. Still, it is through golf that Korean women have risen to prominence on an international level.

Yet for So Yeon, golf seemingly found her.

“I’m unique a case because I chose golf because of my friend,” she recalls. “A lot of golfers (in Korea) started to play golf because of their parents. I would say 95 percent of professional golfers get into the game that way.”

She first swung a club in the second grade, but at the time she was consumed by a different instrument. As the sports cliche goes of athletes wanting to be musicians, So Yeon wasn’t scribbling lyrics. Instead, she was prodigious with a violin, the flute and piano.

As is often the case, after spending more and more time on the course, what started as a passing hobby soon became an obsession. What clicked for her was the sensory overload of the sport. In Korea, many courses are set on lush grass, while trees line fairways, with mountains in the background. Sure, 18 holes for most of us are far from relaxing, but with So Yeon’s natural ability, it became a young girl’s sanctuary — as well as a place of triumph.

Success came, and came quickly.

At 14, she made the Korean national team and played there for a few years. Then in 2006, she won gold at the Asian games. From there she went pro at the age of 17, joining Korean LPGA. In her first event, the Sports Seoul Open, she came out with a win.

Immediate success was far from easy for So Yeon to deal with. Korea has had a pipeline of successful players on the LGPA, and coupled with the meteoric rise of a teenager, and with all eyes of the nation upon her, expectations were at a nearly impossible level.