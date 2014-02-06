The Race Is On To Kill Every Stray Dog In Sochi With Poisoned Meat & Darts Prior To The Opening Ceremony

Let’s face it, we’re all having a good LOL over the rampant dysfunction already on display at the Sochi Winter Olympics, but there is something going on over there right now that is impossible to laugh at (in addition to the persecution of homosexuals): the Russian government’s plot to execute thousands of stray dogs in Sochi (which we first told you about a few days ago), many of which were made homeless when their owners were forced out to make way for Olympic construction.
Keith Olbermann has already called for Americans to boycott the Sochi games, but last night on his show he really brought the heat, detailing how a pest control companies in Sochi has been contracted to exterminate all of the area’s strays, also know as “biological trash.” They’re doing this by laying out poisoned bits of meat and shooting the dogs with poison darts. It’s estimated that 7000 have been killed so far.
Meanwhile, the New York Times reports today that a good-hearted Russian billionaire is frantically trying to save as many of the strays, which many American journalists on the ground there have described as friendly and wholly domesticated.
A dog shelter backed by a Russian billionaire is engaged in a frantic last-ditch effort to save hundreds of strays facing a death sentence before the Winter Olympics begin here.
…
A “dog rescue” golf cart is now scouring the Olympic campus, picking up the animals and delivering them to the shelter, which is really an outdoor shantytown of doghouses on a hill on the outskirts of the city. It is being called PovoDog, a play on the Russian word povodok, which means leash.
Lying past a cemetery, at the end of a dirt road and without electricity or running water, the makeshift PovoDog shelter is already giving refuge to about 80 animals, including about a dozen puppies. One is a chocolate-colored Shar-Pei and her two mostly Shar-Pei puppies. Another is a large, reddish-brown sheep dog named Kasthan, who likes to jump up and kiss the shelter workers, who are mostly volunteers.
Local animal rights workers say many of the strays were pets, or the offspring of pets, abandoned by families whose homes with yards were demolished over the past few years to make way for the Olympic venues and who were compensated with new apartments in taller buildings, where keeping a pet is often viewed as undesirable.
As I write this my dog — who I’d run into a burning house to try to safe — is cuddled up next to me and I might be a little choked up. That is all.
I support the humane euthanization of feral animals. Humane being the key word here. This doesn’t appear to be very humane.
yeah, I agree it IS sort of what you have to do to feral animals.
The real question is WHY are there so many feral dogs?
According to most of the news reports these are not feral dogs. They are stray dogs, dogs that had to be abandoned by their owners. They are domesticated, which is the opposite of feral.
“Local animal rights workers say many of the strays were pets, or the offspring of pets, abandoned by families whose homes with yards were demolished over the past few years to make way for the Olympic venues and who were compensated with new apartments in taller buildings, where keeping a pet is often viewed as undesirable.”
I’m most amazed by the tone-deaf nature of all these mini disasters at Sochi. It’s like the organizers have no awareness of how the rest of the world will react to this kind of stuff. Probably has a lot to do with the communist legacy, and the fact that their media is pretty insular and can control the message entirely.
It’s called Russia. They don’t give a fly-fuck what anyone outside Russia thinks. Seriously.
@zj that’s the thing though, they do care. The whole reason they are killing these dogs is because of some twisted notion of the world’s perception of them.
I don’t know honestly why they are doing it here. I would guess from my experience it is more an excuse for pest control, then what anyone thinks.
Like, “Hey, Vova, a shitload of people are coming to town! That’s a perfect excuse to get rid of these fucking dogs finally!”
Because if they did care, their wouldn’t be massive packs of feral strays in their tourist cities of Moscow and St. Pete’s, which get far more foreigners per year than any one Olympics.
I guess what I am trying to say, is that they don’t see anything nefarious about it whatsoever. It’s just bug bombing for fleas before the family comes over. And if soft westerner is all up in arms over a feral animal getting a clean death, that’s not really their problem.
Yeah but the dogs weren’t there before the Olympics. There’s so many stray dogs because of the relocation of the people who used to live in Sochi (what do you call them, Sochians?). These aren’t feral animals, that’s why they’re so visible. They’re coming up to people because they’ve been domesticated and it’s their only way to survive.
This is a problem created BY Russia’s Olympic policy and now they’re poisoning the dogs to get rid of them. The reasoning for this could be as you say, but that’s hardly a “clean death.” Poison is a painful killer and these dogs are most likely dying in agony. Whatever the government’s motivation is, they’ve caused this problem and it’s another mistake to pile onto the mountain of egregious offenses this country is compiling.
Trust me, the dogs were already there. Stray/feral dogs are a massive problem in every Russian city. The ones in Moscow use the damn Metro!
Sorry but this is just straight up fucking monstrous. Pinnacle of failure. What pieces of shit. Who the fuck heads up Russias committee in charge of preparing for the games, this has to be the absolute largest fucking overall failure in the history of the modern games.
I’m torn on the whole “boycott the Olympics” thing. On the one hand, yeah all of this stuff is completely terrible. On the other, I watch for the athletes, not because I like the IOC or because I support the host country’s policies. I want to see the best in the world do their thing and I don’t think watching that is tacit approval of stray dog killing.
The athletes from USA (or insert your home country here) work their asses of their entire lives for this opportunity. They didn’t choose where the games were gonna be held. The games themselves are enjoyable, the IOC is never going to bring them back to Sochi now after all of this regardless. Boycotting the games is punishing the athletes themselves, not Russia.
They’re either left on the streets or taken to an animal shelter where they’re spayed/neutered and cared for for a period of time so that they may be adopted by someone who will take care of them. If that doesn’t happen they’re humanely put down in a way that leaves them in little to no pain or discomfort. That seems different then just poisoning them and leaving them to die.
I have been trying to hard to avoid this story because I knew it would DESTROY me to read the details. I was correct. Dogs>People.
@Baltimore Dan I think you’re really onto something there. Flushing the family goldfish down the toilet worked just fine why not add dogs? We’re already cutting some serious corners with these olympics, how much worse can it get?