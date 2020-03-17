Offshore Sportsbooks Are Now Offering Betting Lines On The Weather

Due to the COVID-19 outbreak, sports are on hold for the foreseeable future as leagues and entities do their part to help prevent large gatherings in hopes of promoting social distancing, which is the best method for slowing the spread of the pandemic and flattening the curve to relieve pressure from our healthcare infrastructure.

Somewhere very far down the list of people impacted the most by the outbreak and the suspension of sports are degenerate sports gamblers, who have found themselves wondering what the hell they will bet on now that sports aren’t happening. There are futures and props for NFL free agency and the draft, but with the expectation of no sports action until at best the summer, the daily routine of firing off bets seems like it won’t be back anytime soon.

However, the folks at offshore sportsbooks like Bovada are here to provide a helping hand to scratch that itch in the form of weather betting. Yes, this is real, and yes, it is a terrible idea to wager your hard-earned dollars (that are currently at a premium in these uncertain times) on the weather. That must be said and we must advise that you do not actually do this.

Right now, there are 10 different city weather bets available on Bovada for Wednesday, with some asking for the maximum temp and other asking for the minimum temp (aka, the official high and low, per timeanddate.com. The odds opened at -120 on both sides, so a reminder that you’re already laying a lot to start, so again, there’s not a lot of value here. Still, you can find the odds below if you are so moved.

What Will Be The Maximum Temperature In Houston, TX On March 18

Over 81 Degrees Fahrenheit +140

Under 81 Degrees Fahrenheit -180

What Will Be The Maximum Temperature In Jacksonville, FL On March 18

Over 83 Degrees Fahrenheit -120

Under 83 Degrees Fahrenheit -120

What Will Be The Maximum Temperature In Los Angeles, CA On March 18

Over 61 Degrees Fahrenheit -150

Under 61 Degrees Fahrenheit +110

What Will Be The Maximum Temperature In Philadelphia, PA On March 18

Over 59 Degrees Fahrenheit +140

Under 59 Degrees Fahrenheit -180

What Will Be The Maximum Temperature In Vancouver, British Columbia On March 18

Over 12 Degrees Celsius EVEN

Under 12 Degrees Celsius -140

What Will Be The Minimum Temperature In Chicago, IL On March 18

Over 42 Degrees Fahrenheit +170

Under 42 Degrees Fahrenheit -250

What Will Be The Minimum Temperature In New York City, NY On March 18

Over 44 Degrees Fahrenheit +140

Under 44 Degrees Fahrenheit -180

What Will Be The Minimum Temperature In Phoenix, AZ On March 18

Over 46 Degrees Fahrenheit -240

Under 46 Degrees Fahrenheit +165

What Will Be The Minimum Temperature In San Antonio, TX On March 18

Over 68 Degrees Fahrenheit -120

Under 68 Degrees Fahrenheit -120

What Will Be The Minimum Temperature In Toronto, Ontario On March 18

Over 3 Degrees Celsius +140

Under 3 Degrees Celsius -180