St. Louis Native Jon Hamm Weighed In On The Ferguson Mess At Jon Hamm Bobblehead Night At Busch Stadium

#Ferguson #Jon Hamm
08.20.14 4 years ago 14 Comments
St. Louis Cardinals v Kansas City Royals

Getty Image

People magazine caught up with Jon Hamm at Busch Stadium in St. Louis on Monday night — where it was Jon Hamm bobblehead night — to ask him for his thoughts on the ongoing situation in Ferguson, a suburb of St. Louis, Hamm’s hometown.

As a kid in neighboring Normandy, “I used to ride my bike to Ferguson. I know people from Ferguson,” the Mad Men Emmy nominee, 43, told PEOPLE Monday at Busch Stadium, where the Cardinals were hosting Jon Hamm Bobblehead Night.

Hamm told reporters that the situation in Ferguson is “rough to watch,” and added: “It’s a bad situation all around. There’s no positive spin to it. When all the facts come out, and hopefully all the light is shone on all sides of it, hopefully justice will be carried out.

“But it’s hard. It’s really hard,” he said. “That’s my neighborhood, and I know there’s a lot more good people in those neighborhoods than there are bad people.”

And just in case you were wondering what the Jon Hamm bobblehead looks like…

WANT!

Around The Web

TOPICS#Ferguson#Jon Hamm
TAGSFergusonJON HAMMst. louis

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 6 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP