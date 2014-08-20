St. Louis Native Jon Hamm Weighed In On The Ferguson Mess At Jon Hamm Bobblehead Night At Busch Stadium

People magazine caught up with Jon Hamm at Busch Stadium in St. Louis on Monday night — where it was Jon Hamm bobblehead night — to ask him for his thoughts on the ongoing situation in Ferguson, a suburb of St. Louis, Hamm’s hometown.
As a kid in neighboring Normandy, “I used to ride my bike to Ferguson. I know people from Ferguson,” the Mad Men Emmy nominee, 43, told PEOPLE Monday at Busch Stadium, where the Cardinals were hosting Jon Hamm Bobblehead Night.
Hamm told reporters that the situation in Ferguson is “rough to watch,” and added: “It’s a bad situation all around. There’s no positive spin to it. When all the facts come out, and hopefully all the light is shone on all sides of it, hopefully justice will be carried out.
“But it’s hard. It’s really hard,” he said. “That’s my neighborhood, and I know there’s a lot more good people in those neighborhoods than there are bad people.”
That is a very PC statement. “Things are bad. Hopefully they will be good.”
He’s an actor and just happened to have lived in the area. Its not like he had some grand insight that would have suddenly made a shitty situation better.
I always like when the response in these situations is more along the lines of, “Why are you asking me? What news could there possibly be on what my opinion is as a celebrity?”
So would you have preferred the landmine to the left or the landmine to the right?
Well being a good looking wealthy white male actor who lives in Los Feliz, my thoughts on Ferguson are..
Absolutely nothing good comes out of taking a definitive stand on either side until the actual facts are known.
The kid may or may not have been a criminal who attacked the cop and tried to grab his gun (this is a bad thing to do).
The cop may or may not be a racist and a coward who pulled his gun instead of his taser on an unarmed civilian who was not putting the officers life in jeopardy (also a bad thing).
At the end of the day there most like won’t be any innocents in this scenario, just tragedies that could be and need to be avoided in the future.
Hopefully the officers get better training and cameras attached to their vests so people can see what actually happened and either: avoid the self righteous outrage of demonizing a cop who acted appropriately or force the police command to fire a racist coward who should never have been given a badge and gun.
Good for him. Only fucking idiots claim to know whether the shooting was justified. Let the FBI and grand jury finish investigating.
At the risk of being a “fucking idiot.” The kid was unarmed. Unless he was a master of Krav Maga and had the officer’s partner in an “illegal chokehold,” there was absolutely no reason to pump six bullets into him, including a kill shot to the top of the head.
Congrats, Keith. Your certainty about the situation, coupled with the fact that you have no more knowledge than anyone else watching/reading the news, means that you are, indeed, a “fucking idiot.”
not the most incisive or original thought, but exactly the type of thing i would have said in that situation.
