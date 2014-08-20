St. Louis Native Jon Hamm Weighed In On The Ferguson Mess At Jon Hamm Bobblehead Night At Busch Stadium

People magazine caught up with Jon Hamm at Busch Stadium in St. Louis on Monday night — where it was Jon Hamm bobblehead night — to ask him for his thoughts on the ongoing situation in Ferguson, a suburb of St. Louis, Hamm’s hometown.

As a kid in neighboring Normandy, “I used to ride my bike to Ferguson. I know people from Ferguson,” the Mad Men Emmy nominee, 43, told PEOPLE Monday at Busch Stadium, where the Cardinals were hosting Jon Hamm Bobblehead Night.

…

Hamm told reporters that the situation in Ferguson is “rough to watch,” and added: “It’s a bad situation all around. There’s no positive spin to it. When all the facts come out, and hopefully all the light is shone on all sides of it, hopefully justice will be carried out.

“But it’s hard. It’s really hard,” he said. “That’s my neighborhood, and I know there’s a lot more good people in those neighborhoods than there are bad people.”